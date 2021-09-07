Krafton permanently bans 1,98,194 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

In only a short period, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has established itself as one of the top games in India. This game has attained more than 50 million downloads in a very short period of time.

Despite all the success, the game has to deal with the issue of hackers who interfere with people's playing experience and impair the sanctity of the game. As a direct response to this problem, BGMI has instituted its own anti-cheat system which reveals and punishes cheaters.

Officials also release reports about banned accounts on a weekly basis, and so far four reports have been published. Yesterday Krafton published their fifth report on sanctions against cheaters.

Krafton bans roughly two lakh BGMI accounts for using cheats

Based on the latest report, which covers the week of September 27 to October 2, the BGMI developers have banned 198,194 accounts for using illegal software. It's roughly around the same number of accounts that were banned in the previous week. In the anti-cheating report, Krafton banned more than 3 lakh BGMI accounts. Up until now, the developers have banned a total of more than one million accounts for cheating.

In a recent post, Krafton mentioned that they use a 24-hour security system to detect and ban cheaters. Officials also investigate and sanction illegal programs being promoted on platforms like Youtube etc.

Finally, they have advised players to report any channels that advertise or promote illegal programs.

How to report:

Click on the arrow at the bottom right corner of the lobby.

Click on Settings followed by Basic.

Click on Customer Service at the bottom right corner.

Attach the link of the video/channel, and click on submit.

Krafton ended the report by stating:

"With more efforts and actions including the ones mentioned above, we will continue to implement strong measures against illegal programs so as to provide you with a pleasant gaming environment. Furthermore, we will try our best to come up with better ways in order to eradicate the use of illegal programs in BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA".

Developers urge players to report anyone with suspicious activity. BGMI recently saw its maximum concurrent users reach a peak of 2.4 million and has 16 million maximum daily users.

