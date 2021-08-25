Krafton permanently bans 271,880 BGMI accounts for illegal programs

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) was recently released for Apple devices, much to the delight of fans who were eagerly waiting for its launch on iOS. BGMI a while ago also completed a whooping milestone of 50 Million downloads on the Google Play Store.

However, like all other competitive games, the title has had to face some obstacles in the form of cheaters. To counter this, the developers of BGMI have set up an anti-cheat system that detects and punishes those using the cheats.

Cheaters are now also being banned from the game in real-time which all the other players can see. Legitimate players are also allowed to report the cheaters they encounter in-game through the in-game report method.

Krafton releases third BGMI anti cheating reports

In addition to this, since the launch of BGMI, Krafton has been publishing weekly reports detailing the number of accounts banned. Krafton has to date published 2 reports and yesterday published its third report regarding sanctions against usage of illegal programs.

In this week's report (from August 13 to August 19) the developers banned a total of 271,880 accounts for using illegal software. Compared to last week's report (between August 6 to 12) the number of accounts banned saw a sharp increase of 33.2%.

This increase can be attributed to the fact that the game was launched for iOS devices and that the developers are fine-tuning the anti-cheat system to make it more effective against the cheaters.

In a report published on their website, BGMI officials said they were permanently banning accounts in real-time. BGMI also reiterated that they strived to implement strong sanctions against the cheaters with the final goal of eradicating the use of cheating software in order to provide the legit players a fair and pleasant environment.

With the first official open tournament of BGMI, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021 around the corner, officials will be looking to minimize cheating in competitive matches and provide an equal playing field for all BGMI players competing in the prestigious event.

