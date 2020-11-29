Fnatic CS:GO Pro Krimz's VAC ban could be related to ties with Esportal

Multiple CS:GO players, including Krimz, have been handed a VAC ban recently, and it could be a possible result of ties with the Swedish matchmaking portal, Esportal.
Esportal is a Stockholm based online matchmaking portal that primarily focuses on CS:GO. It was founded in 2014 and is a preferred alternative to FACEIT for many players from the EU region. However, after Krimz was handed a VAC ban yesterday, many others in the community have also reported the same.
As it seems at the moment, this wave of VAC bans is yet another one caused by a third-party anti-cheat, Esportal. However, Esportal has been quick to respond as the online matchmaking platform announced on Twitter that they are in talks with Valve to revoke the VAC bans at the earliest.
Here's how things stand at the moment for Krimz and the rest of the community.
Third-party anti-cheat, Esportal causes VAC ban to Fnatic's CS:GO pro, Krimz
This is the second scenario within a short span where CS:GO players are being hit by VAC bans after playing on third-party matchmaking portals, and even professional player Krimz has fallen victim to it. In October, players who opted for the 5E matchmaking platform were handed out with random VAC bans.
However, those bans were rolled back eventually after 5E communicated with CS:GO and worked out the problems causing the VAC bans. The community is hoping for a swift reaction from Valve to roll back Krimz's VAC ban.
With that being said, Esportal has been rather swift in contacting CS:GO to work out the issues. As was pointed out by GeT_RiGhT, the VAC bans in this case seem to be absolutely random. The player went on to mention that he had played on Esportal recently but hasn't received a ban.
Multiple others in the community responded with similar claims as additional evidence for the VAC bans being random seemed to surface.
With no official statement from Valve or CS:GO, the community is waiting eagerly for these VAC bans to be rolled back. Apart from that, this being the second instance of random VAC bans being handed out for third-party anti-cheats is an extremely frustrating factor for those affected by it.
It remains to be seen when these VAC bans will be rolled back and if Valve decides to make the necessary changes to adapt with the continuously growing third-party matchmaking platforms.Published 29 Nov 2020, 16:57 IST