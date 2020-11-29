Fnatic CS:GO Pro Krimz's VAC ban could be related to ties with Esportal

Multiple CS:GO players, including Krimz, have been handed a VAC ban recently, and it could be a possible result of ties with the Swedish matchmaking portal, Esportal.

Esportal is a Stockholm based online matchmaking portal that primarily focuses on CS:GO. It was founded in 2014 and is a preferred alternative to FACEIT for many players from the EU region. However, after Krimz was handed a VAC ban yesterday, many others in the community have also reported the same.

As it seems at the moment, this wave of VAC bans is yet another one caused by a third-party anti-cheat, Esportal. However, Esportal has been quick to respond as the online matchmaking platform announced on Twitter that they are in talks with Valve to revoke the VAC bans at the earliest.

We are aware of the situation regarding VAC bans. We have reached out to @CSGO for more information surrounding this. We see no reason to be worried, our developers are waiting for contact from Valve and it will probably be solved soon. — Esportal (@esportalcom) November 28, 2020

Here's how things stand at the moment for Krimz and the rest of the community.

Third-party anti-cheat, Esportal causes VAC ban to Fnatic's CS:GO pro, Krimz

This is the second scenario within a short span where CS:GO players are being hit by VAC bans after playing on third-party matchmaking portals, and even professional player Krimz has fallen victim to it. In October, players who opted for the 5E matchmaking platform were handed out with random VAC bans.

The 5E client circumvents CS:GO's Trusted Mode, and that is causing VAC bans for their players. When 5E fixes their client and stops generating new VAC bans, we will roll back bans for affected users. — CS:GO (@CSGO) October 15, 2020

However, those bans were rolled back eventually after 5E communicated with CS:GO and worked out the problems causing the VAC bans. The community is hoping for a swift reaction from Valve to roll back Krimz's VAC ban.

Advertisement

With that being said, Esportal has been rather swift in contacting CS:GO to work out the issues. As was pointed out by GeT_RiGhT, the VAC bans in this case seem to be absolutely random. The player went on to mention that he had played on Esportal recently but hasn't received a ban.

For looking into this vac bans that happened today or similar, it seems to be connected to AC of esportal that affected some people.. I'm just wondering if it's random? Since I played esportal yesterday and I haven't received a ban — Christopher Alesund (@GeT_RiGhT) November 28, 2020

Multiple others in the community responded with similar claims as additional evidence for the VAC bans being random seemed to surface.

I figured now when I read even more into it, but kinda weird.. Since, it feels it could be bans in coming because of the issue then.. Hopefully, valve will clear everything really soon! — Christopher Alesund (@GeT_RiGhT) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

Hi, I was also banned by mistakehttps://t.co/g1S5mMqQVf — Ivan (@easydank1) November 28, 2020

Hello, csgo administrator. I found that my csgo account is banned, but I didn't modify game files or use cheating software. My account was used abnormally. I did not use third-party shopping or plug-ins. I also checked the remote login behavior. I hope you can check my account ag — Julia-electronicwiz1 (@eIectronicwiz1) November 28, 2020

i know few people that got banned last night when playing esportal and i believe krimz plays esportal too... so it must be related to their client that caused this false vac to be triggered — eXampL (@examplRS) November 28, 2020

I got banned a few months ago too when I don’t cheat, eventually they unbanned me, so just keep trying. I was playing a lot of esports and using certain plugins, apparently VAC flags the plugins 😔 never been more scared in my life — Jym (@Jym_1337) November 28, 2020

Advertisement

thousands of bans already revoked, troll — Seoul City Stunner (@JSMCSGO1) November 28, 2020

Im still banned with 1700€ worth of skins gone since 107 days... — Test (@Test89045914) November 28, 2020

With no official statement from Valve or CS:GO, the community is waiting eagerly for these VAC bans to be rolled back. Apart from that, this being the second instance of random VAC bans being handed out for third-party anti-cheats is an extremely frustrating factor for those affected by it.

It remains to be seen when these VAC bans will be rolled back and if Valve decides to make the necessary changes to adapt with the continuously growing third-party matchmaking platforms.