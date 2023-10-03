Kronten takes jab at Mortal on stream: Godlike vs S8ul latest controversy in BGMI community explained

BGMI's esports scene has been heating up over the past few hours after Kronten’s latest YouTube stream. Fans of GodLike highlighted some trolling from S8ul enthusiasts regarding the latest GodLike roster announcement stream. The franchise has been going through some hardships recently, which appeared to provide fodder to these trolls.

GodLike fans took offense to these jibes and asked for Kronten’s reaction in the chat, which sparked the ongoing controversy.

What is the recent controversy in the BGMI community between S8ul and GodLike?

Kronten, in his stream, sarcastically called out Mortal of S8ul and made some remarks targeted at their detractors. Proceedings escalated quickly, with other players also opining on the topic.

In the last few days, some concerning news regarding GodLike Esports has been doing the rounds on the internet, and the BGMI community was quick to chime in with its thoughts.

Upon being asked about it during his latest stream, Kronten responded by saying that fans should let whoever trolled GodLike in these tough times have some fun. He said (translated from Hindi):

"Whoever trolled GodLike, even though they were from other teams, they had fun for the last few days. It is ok as long as they had fun trolling them."

Furthermore, the streamer lambasted those who pretended to feel remorse following the news of GodLike breaking up (translated from Hindi):

"Every hater who reacted to the news of GodLike breaking up and claimed they were very sad at the news was not actually feeling sad for us. They only put up a show in front of the camera."

Many reckoned Kronten's comments were in response to Scout's reaction to the news of GodLike's disbanding.

Kronten, despite not mentioning any name, urged fans not to bring up any "dead" BGMI player in the comments during his stream (translated from Hindi):

"Guys, please, do not write anything about dead players in the comments."

Many believe this was the GodLike member's dig at Mortal, the S8ul member, and was not taken lightly by S8ul fans.

However, 8Bit, known allies of S8ul Esports in the community, were quick to respond. The controversy erupted on Twitter/X after Kronten's comments, where Regaltos from 8Bit reproached the streamer.

A Twitter handle called @FarziCricketer said:

Thug retweeted this tweet from his account, which assured the community that Kronten’s digs were, in fact, targeted at Mortal. As per the latest update, Mortal, in his chat, said:

“You can pour drinks on me… but good reason or not, nobody hurts a friend of mine. Let's Calm down and cheer for where we are today..”

After a red heart emoji, his message continued, stating:

“everything said to me goes into abyss anyways..”

This is all the progress so far on the matter. The whole BGMI community is currently divided into two factions. Keep following for the latest updates.