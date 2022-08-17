"Other opponent is a pro boxer" - KSI announces two fights in a single event, fans go into a frenzy

JJ "KSI" has made yet another gutsy move in his career by revealing that he would be engaged in two fights in a single night, August 27. To add to that, his second opponent and co-headliner of the event will be pro boxer Ivan Nikolov.

His original fight against Alex Wassabi was canceled after the latter pulled out of the event due to a concussion. JJ recently announced that he would be fighting British rapper Swarmz instead.

However, the main surprise came yesterday, when JJ announced his plans to fight twice in the same event. Regarding his second opponent, he said:

ksi @KSI I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th.



The other opponent is a pro boxer. I’m fighting 2 people on august 27th. The other opponent is a pro boxer. https://t.co/mdMtsgDFJd

KSI to fight pro boxer Ivan Nikolov after rapper Swarmz on August 27

The 29-year-old YouTuber was seen receiving some flak after announcing a musician as a replacement fighter. The news was rather underwhelming, considering the fact that his ultimate goal is to fight fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. Jake, on the other hand, has been fighting athletes and creating bigger headline events.

Sharing details on YouTube, he revealed that:

"Yes, you heard that right ladies and gentlemen. I, KSI, will be fighting two people on August the 27th. I mean that alone should be enough for you to want to buy the pay-per-view on DAZN."

He has also taken a dig at Jake after making the incredible decision. He further added:

"Believe it or not, I am fighting a pro-boxer before Jake Paul did. And he had a three year head start!"

Jake has since then responded to the announcement by making a reactionary tweet.

Jake Paul @jakepaul George Foreman fought 4 people in 1 night and it was an awful showing. At first it seemed like a good idea but eventually it actually pissed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission. George Foreman fought 4 people in 1 night and it was an awful showing. At first it seemed like a good idea but eventually it actually pissed the fans off because they realized all the opponents were put in to lose. It was was basically a stunt, not worth the price of admission.

The English content creator turned boxer also offered Jake a fight in none other than at Wembley Arena earlier this month as well. It remains to be seen if the fight will take place or not.

Fans share their reactions to the announcement

His next event will see him take on the fourth and fifth boxing match of his career. Since JJ is undefeated so far, fans have shared their opinions regarding the incredible and extraordinary decision to conduct two fights. Here are some of the reactions that were shared:

KSI NEWS @ksinews_ @KSI Fought a pro boxer before Jake Paul and after 3 years as well. Mad @KSI Fought a pro boxer before Jake Paul and after 3 years as well. Mad

Quackity @Quackity this is Crazy @KSI ksi i can’t believe ur going to fight two guys at the SAME TIMEthis is Crazy @KSI ksi i can’t believe ur going to fight two guys at the SAME TIME 👍 this is Crazy 👍

george @StokeyyG2



fair enough man @KSI ur having two scraps in the same night?fair enough man @KSI ur having two scraps in the same night?fair enough man😭

The British YouTuber has just concluded his training camp for his upcoming boxing matches. Despite being extremely busy with preparations for the fight, KSI has not missed any of the Sidemen's videos.

He has also released a song with fellow English artist Tom Grennan, which has charted at number 2.

