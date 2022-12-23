KSI and Conor McGregor beef on Twitter ahead of the former’s match against Dillon Danis

British YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" and professional MMA fighter Conor McGregor took to each other's socials to clap back at each other ahead of the former's boxing match against Dillon Danis, who happens to be a close associate of the Irish athlete.

For context, Conor shared a response stating that he and Dillon are good friends. KSI retweeted the post by claiming that he would inflict "serious damage" on Dillon.

Conor McGregor clapped back by declaring that he didn't "care" about influencer/YouTube boxing as a genre.

The MMA athlete clapped back by declaring that he didn't "care" about influencer/YouTube boxing as a genre. The latter's tweet has since caused a lot of scrutiny, with multiple creators sharing their responses to the statement.

KSI and Conor McGregor take shots at each other on Twitter, community reacts

Influencer boxing has had exponential growth over the past two to three years. With the likes of Jake, Logan Paul, and KSI spearheading the genre, more and more mainstream combative athletes are volunteering. Dillon Danis became the latest addition to the list, ahead of his fight against JJ next month.

However, Conor McGregor is less impressed by influencer boxing. In response to JJ's tweet, the Irish MMA fighter expressed his indifference towards it by stating:

"I couldn’t care less about this genre of boxing, I am sorry."

JJ responded to his statements by stating that he would garner attention come January 14:

"When you see what I do to Danis January 14th, then you will care…"

JJ responded to his statements by stating that he would garner attention come January 14:

"When you see what I do to Danis January 14th, then you will care…"

JJ was not the only creator to scrutinize Conor for his controversial take. Here are some of the other responses. YouTuber Logan Paul, who is presently contracted to the WWE, said:

"Boxing is boxing. I’m a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you"

Logan Paul @LoganPaul



Logan Paul said:

"Boxing is boxing. I'm a YouTuber & I still did more damage to Floyd than you"

Slim Albaher has quickly risen up the ranks to become one of the most well-known influencer boxers. He is yet to be defeated. The YouTuber retweeted Conor's statement by retorting:

"I don’t think you can even hang in this “genre” of boxing."

Slim Albaher retweeted Conor's statement by retorting:

"I don't think you can even hang in this "genre" of boxing."

Deji, formerly known as ComedyShortsGamer, took to his Twitter account to share his take on the online beef as well. The 26-year-old pointed out that he inflicted some damage to Floyd Mayweather's eyes during their bout last month. For those unaware, Conor fought Floyd back in 2017, which was won by the latter.

Deji wrote:

"I gave Floyd Mayweather a black eye, did you?"

Deji wrote:

"I gave Floyd Mayweather a black eye, did you?"

Here are some other reactions:

Sam @Palmer_____: Maddest thing is, KSI probably beats McGregor in a boxing match.

Wade Plem: And Back and Forth we go

The House Call Podcast: Me watching Ksi and Connor going back and forth on Twitter

KSI's match against Dillon Danis is set to be a part of Misfits Boxing 004. It will take place at the Wembley Arena in London on January 14, 2023.

