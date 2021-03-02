5 times Conor McGregor had a back and forth with WWE Superstars on social media

Former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion Conor McGregor has a love-hate relationship with pro-wrestling giant WWE. Over the years, the outspoken Irishman has drawn the ire of both WWE fans and superstars for his brash comments about the company and its wrestlers on social media.

McGregor's comments regarding the WWE and its superstars weren't nicely received by the wrestling community. However, there are still some people in the company who want the Irishman's prized signature on a WWE contract, and that includes the company's COO, Paul Levesque, better known as Triple-H.

Recently, the Irishman himself took to social media to hint at a potential collaboration with the pro-wrestling organization. This was after McGregor's fellow countryman and WWE superstar Finn Balor challenged the Irishman to a fight inside the squared circle.

No more mr. nice guy! https://t.co/f9SNFts0vq — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) February 26, 2021

McGregor seemed to like the idea and so did Triple-H who responded to the former's tweet by writing: “Just say when.” He was most likely referring to a potential match between McGregor and Balor.

As speculation of his potential move to the WWE gains momentum, let's take a look at five times Conor McGregor had a back and forth with WWE Superstars on social media.

5. When Becky Lynch wanted to break Conor McGregor's arm

Back in 2018, when the former WWE women's champion was re-launched as a heel character and started calling herself “The Man”, she called out McGregor on Twitter. Lynch's statement came after an article comparing the two Irish superstars started doing the rounds in the public domain.

Lynch even claimed that she would break McGregor's arm if the prolific southpaw came anywhere near her. She also said that she'd like to raise a toast with McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish Whiskey after beating up The Notorious One. This led to an amusing back and forth between the Irish superstars on Twitter.

"The Man channels no one. @TheNotoriousMMA & me are bonded as Irish brother & sister. But if I ever got within 2 miles of him I’d break that bond, and his arm, in three short seconds. I’d be too tempting; he’d completely understand too. Proper12 after," tweeted Becky Lynch

4. When WWE champion Drew McIntyre wished good luck to 'McTapper'

Ahead of Conor McGregor's most recent clash against Dustin Poirier at UFC 257, WWE champion Drew McIntyre trolled the Irishman and his fans with a hilarious Bernie Sanders meme. Wishing McGregor good luck for the fight, McIntyre nicknamed him 'McTapper', sharing an image of Sanders making him tap to a neck crank.

Since McGregor lost the fight against Poirier, he probably chose not to reply to McIntyre's jibe. However, it would have been interesting to see Conor McGregor's reaction to this hilarious meme.

3. When the 'Nature Boy' Ric Flair claimed Conor McGregor 'built a career copying his persona'

Back in the day, McGregor claimed he was absolutely uninterested in switching to pro-wrestling. In a conference call ahead of UFC 202, the outspoken Irishman trashed the company and its wrestlers, branding them "cowards."

“I have thought about [WWE],” McGregor said. “For the most part, I think these guys are pu**ies, to be honest. They’re messed up pu**ies if you ask me.”

McGregor's brash statement caught Ric Flair's attention and the WWE Hall-of-Famer took to Twitter to give the 32-year-old a piece of his mind. Flair claimed that McGregor built his career by copying his persona. He further said that he expected the Irishman to show better class.

2. When almost the entire WWE locker room went after Conor McGregor

In a tweet addressed to WWE fans ahead of his rematch with Nate Diaz, Conor McGregor claimed that he could 'slap the heads off the entire WWE roster'. The tweet drew the ire of almost all wrestlers working for the organization and led to major backlash from WWE fans and wrestlers alike.

From Kurt Angle, Roman Reigns and MVP to the likes of Randy Orton and Chris Jericho, everyone seemed to want a piece of 'The Notorious'. Most wrestlers pointed out that McGregor was too small to fight them and rubbished the Irishman's claims.

1. When Conor McGregor and Sheamus exchanged barbs over the outcome of potential duel

Back in 2014, McGregor and fellow Irish superstar Sheamus got involved in a nasty verbal exchange on social media. In an interview with Sports Illustrated, McGregor said he'd 'whoop Sheamus' a**' in a potential fight. He also said that he would make it look easy.

Conor McGregor's comments were understandably not taken lightly by Sheamus and once he took to Twitter to return the favor, a full-blown Twitter war ensued.

Both men finally settled the dispute by deciding to share some Irish whiskey in the Irish capital Dublin, and to follow it up by fighting everyone else, back-to-back.

