KSI gets roasted by Ryanair, Callux, and more after Arsenal “bottles” their league title

UK-based YouTuber, rapper, and boxer JJ "KSI" was the target of online trolls following Arsenal's defeat against Manchester City, which many considered to be a crucial match for the Gunners. KSI is a die-hard Arsenal supporter, and he even secured sponsorship for his team from Prime, a hydration drinks company that he co-owns with Logan Paul.

Ryanair, the Irish airline company, joined others in poking fun at the YouTuber by sharing an image that showed JJ holding a bottle of Prime. However, they altered the label to read "Bottled It," in reference to Arsenal's recent setback. They posted:

Ryanair @Ryanair Limited edition made with real Gunner tears. Limited edition made with real Gunner tears. https://t.co/IIP3bW63RD

KSI gets trolled by online community after Arsenal's loss

KSI has been very outspoken about his support for Arsenal this season, sharing numerous tweets in which he confidently predicted they would win the league. Unfortunately, it appears that his aspirations have been dashed.

Three weeks ago, Arsenal held an eight-point advantage over City; however, if City triumphs with all their remaining matches in hand, they could find themselves trailing by four points.

For context, the London-based team has five matches left in total, while the Citizens have seven. Presently, Arsenal has a total of 75 points to City's 73. This is a statistic that would undoubtedly upset JJ. Replying to Ryanair's tweet, he responded:

Callux, who is also a UK-based YouTuber and close friends with JJ, said:

Lux @Callux arsenal still win the league arsenal still win the league

KSI, frustratingly, responded:

Callux clapped back by suggesting that he has been avoiding Jake Paul:

However, JJ didn't completely lose his sense of humor. He shared a picture in which he poked fun at Chelsea and Liverpool, two teams that have had a disappointing season. He posted:

ksi @KSI Just glad Arsenal have Champions League football next season. Where’s Chelsea? Where’s Tottenham? Where’s Liverpool? Just glad Arsenal have Champions League football next season. Where’s Chelsea? Where’s Tottenham? Where’s Liverpool? https://t.co/DVP2R6BnYH

Fans naturally swarmed in from all angles to troll him, and here are a few of the notable ones:

george @StokeyyG2 @KSI CELEBRATING THE TITLE TO GETTING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL IS CRAZY @KSI CELEBRATING THE TITLE TO GETTING CHAMPIONS LEAGUE FOOTBALL IS CRAZY

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @LJUTD @KSI They all have the same amount of trophies as Arsenal this season @KSI They all have the same amount of trophies as Arsenal this season

fan account @Asensii20 @KSI Went from 11 points clear at the top to celebrating UCL qualification? Disgraceful mentality @KSI Went from 11 points clear at the top to celebrating UCL qualification? Disgraceful mentality

KSI also declared that he would vent his frustrations on Joe Fournier when the two meet in next month's Misfits Boxing 007. This will mark JJ's seventh appearance in the ring as an influencer boxer. He tweeted:

JJ promises to defeat Joe Fournier (Image via Twitter)

The Misfits 007 event is scheduled for May 13 at the OVO Arena Wembley in London, and the match will consist of six rounds.

Despite suffering a 4-1 defeat against City, Arsenal still has an outside chance of winning the league, which means JJ might still get the last laugh.

Poll : 0 votes