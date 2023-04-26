“RIP Arsenal’s title charge”, “This is on Arteta” – Twitter explodes as Manchester City thrash Arsenal to gain upper hand in title race

Manchester City took control of the Premier League title race with an emphatic 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26).

Pep Guardiola described Erling Haaland as an exceptional player heading into tonight's clash. The Norweigan lived up to that mantra, playing a key role in his side's 7th-minute opener. Haaland received a long ball and brought it down superbly while holding off Rob Holding. The frontman then played a perfect pass into Kevin De Bruyne's path, who sent a slick strike past Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

Haaland and De Bruyne's connection was a sight to behold as the duo were causing the Gunners all sorts of problems. The Norweigan again tried setting up his Belgian teammate in the 26th minute. However, Ben White made a vital block to deny the Cityzens midfielder his second.

Manchester City were purring and went close again two minutes later. Ramsdale was forced into a fine save to deny Haaland's shot, pushing the ball away from the advancing De Bruyne.

Haaland went close to bagging his 49th goal of a memorable season in the 35th minute. He glided forward before unleashing a fierce strike that flew just past Ramsdale's goal. The young forward was tormenting the Gunners' defense.

Ramsdale then somehow denied Haaland again in the 40th minute. Ilkay Gundogan played the striker in but his shot was denied brilliantly by the feet of the shot-stopper.

However, Ramsdale could do nothing about Manchester City's second, which arrived in the 45th minute. John Stones powered a superb header past the English keeper. He was initially ruled offside but VAR reviewed the goal and deemed the defender to have been onside. The goal stood and so too did a glum Mikel Arteta looking disappointingly at the ground.

Any sign of a comeback from Arsenal was firmly put to bed by De Bruyne in the 54th minute. The Gunners were careless in possession and the Belgian nicked the ball off Thomas Partey before prodding it to Haaland. The Norweigan played the Belgian back in who tucked away a fine finish.

The hosts romped to victory and the north Londoners grew frustrated in a feisty second half. Granit Xhaka and Partey got into altercations with Jack Grealish as their title challenge took a massive hit. The visitors did get on the scoresheet in the 86th minute through Holding. The English defender tucked away a tidy finish following good play from Leandro Trossard.

However, Guardiola's men moved to within two points of league leaders Arsenal and boast two games in hand. Haaland capped off a brilliant night for the reigning champions, relentlessly punishing the Gunners in the 94th minute.

It was a torrid night for Arteta's side, who haven't picked up a point against Manchester City in the league since 2015. A good piece of news for the Gunners is that they have now qualified for the UEFA Champions League next season.

But that feels like a mere consolation prize following tonight's defeat, with one fan writing off the north Londoners' title chances:

"RIP Arsenal's Title Charge... August 2022-April 2023."

Another fan blamed Arteta for the manner of Arsenal's defeat:

"Y’all stop talking about this players …. This is on arteta."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Manchester City's crucial victory over Arsenal in the Premier League title race:

george @StokeyyG2 You’re sick if you enjoy Arsenal bottling the league… You’re sick if you enjoy Arsenal bottling the league…

Terry Flewers @terryflewers Kevin de Bryune having a iconic game tonight! He is only behind Scholes & Keane in terms of the EPL’s greatest CM’s! Kevin de Bryune having a iconic game tonight! He is only behind Scholes & Keane in terms of the EPL’s greatest CM’s!

Miguel Delaney @MiguelDelaney This is the Premier League becoming Ligue Un. This is the Premier League becoming Ligue Un.

Matt ⚔️ @SUFCmatt Haaland needs banning from football Haaland needs banning from football

Janty @CFC_Janty



Saka vs Man City Highlights| Starboy Saka vs Man City Highlights| Starboy ✨https://t.co/SuYRYmXPoR

george @StokeyyG2 Hang it in the Loov. Hang it in the Loov. https://t.co/yVx45l6iGm

Troll Football @TrollFootball Arsenal fans watching the game against Man City like Arsenal fans watching the game against Man City like https://t.co/0CJURHZJXB

Paddy Power @paddypower This match really begs the question: how on earth have Arsenal been top of the league for so long? This match really begs the question: how on earth have Arsenal been top of the league for so long?

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Haaland has turned supplier via hold-up play for KDB on a few occasions in that half, including for the goal. Both being able to flip roles between supplier & scorer would be a scary development. They now make City powerful in transition and not just sustained possession. Haaland has turned supplier via hold-up play for KDB on a few occasions in that half, including for the goal. Both being able to flip roles between supplier & scorer would be a scary development. They now make City powerful in transition and not just sustained possession.

. @DarthElliot #PremierLeague Title is done. They’ll walk the Cups. Treble in the bag for Pep. Just needed over a billi to do it #MCIARS Title is done. They’ll walk the Cups. Treble in the bag for Pep. Just needed over a billi to do it #MCIARS #PremierLeague

Leonard @LJB199 arteta getting what he deserves here tonight, refusing to adapt to your squad & availability situation some would say unforgivable arteta getting what he deserves here tonight, refusing to adapt to your squad & availability situation some would say unforgivable

puppy 🐶 @bamidele14 @Gravitygunner14 Y’all stop talking about this players …. This is on arteta @Gravitygunner14 Y’all stop talking about this players …. This is on arteta

Noble @King_Noble_ I didn’t want City to win the league but seeing Arsenal win nothing this season is priceless I didn’t want City to win the league but seeing Arsenal win nothing this season is priceless

Carson Nsegbe @CarsonNsegbe 🥶 KDB x HAALAND KDB x HAALAND 🔥🥶

ksi @KSI Just glad Arsenal have Champions League football next season. Where’s Chelsea? Where’s Tottenham? Where’s Liverpool? Just glad Arsenal have Champions League football next season. Where’s Chelsea? Where’s Tottenham? Where’s Liverpool? https://t.co/DVP2R6BnYH

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan We’re just giving this away. The ball, the match, the Premier League. Embarrassing capitulation by Arsenal.

So disappointing. We’re just giving this away. The ball, the match, the Premier League. Embarrassing capitulation by Arsenal. So disappointing.

. @utdcynical Arsenal fans are acting like it’s City teaching them a lesson. No, you bottled the league. 0 wins in your last 4, with 3 of them against relegation sides Arsenal fans are acting like it’s City teaching them a lesson. No, you bottled the league. 0 wins in your last 4, with 3 of them against relegation sides

TM. @tsnmknd Rob Holding scoring is proof that God has a sense of humor. Rob Holding scoring is proof that God has a sense of humor.

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 4-1 Manchester City.



ERLING HAALAND GETS HIS GOAL !!!!! OF COURSE HE DOES !!!!!! 4-1 Manchester City.ERLING HAALAND GETS HIS GOAL !!!!! OF COURSE HE DOES !!!!!! https://t.co/8H75nOC5ly

Gary Lineker @GaryLineker Haaland lets his hair down to finish off Arsenal. Haaland lets his hair down to finish off Arsenal.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Erling Haaland has now scored 34 goals at the Etihad in all competitions this season, that’s more than Arsenal (28) have ever scored at the Etihad.



Goal machine. 🤖 Erling Haaland has now scored 34 goals at the Etihad in all competitions this season, that’s more than Arsenal (28) have ever scored at the Etihad.Goal machine. 🤖 https://t.co/dNzimdml9r

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne backed Erling Haaland to hit 800 club career goals before Arsenal win

De Bruyne backs Haaland to reach 800 goals.

Haaland's remarkable start to life at the Eithad has led to the Norweigan striker being touted to break many records. He has already beaten last season's joint-top goalscorers Mohamed Salah and Son Heung Min's 23 goals.

Haaland scored with the last kick of the game against Arsenal. He has now netted 49 goals in 43 games across competitions, including 33 in 29 league games. He is the outright record holder for the most goals scored in a 38-game Premier League season.

De Bruyne lavished praise on the Manchester City frontman in January by claiming he could reach 800 career goals. He said (via the Guardian):

“Erling is so obsessed with goals. He already has about 200 goals, so he can probably go to 600, 700 or 800 if he stays fit and does the things that he does. Erling is a top-level striker."

