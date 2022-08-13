“It’s all about the money now” - KSI scoffs at Jake Paul for contradicting his own claims

YouTube personalities and exhibition boxers JJ "KSI" and Jake Paul have been verbally sparring since last week. Both have been touted as initiators of the modern exhibition boxing trend.

The drama between the duo prompted the British rapper to offer an ultimatum to the American, asking him to fight at Wembley in 2023, to which the latter swiftly agreed.

However, later speaking to The Sun, Jake Paul revealed that he would only come to England if "it was profitable." KSI took this as an opportunity to lash out against Paul and call out his contradictory words. A KSI v Jake Paul matchup will likely draw a big audience regardless of where it is held.

With a rumoured fight against @KSI on the cards, @jakepaul speaks about his desire to return to fight in the UK "I want to if the money is right!" All of a sudden it's all about the money now

KSI calls out Jake Paul for deviating from his words

Earlier today, KSI retweeted an interview of Jake Paul with The Sun in which the former Team 10 member shared his skepticism over traveling to England for the fight. Paul said:

"I would love to come back there. For me, it just has to make financial sense. Because right now, we're doing bigger gates and we're doing bigger sponsorship dollars in the US. The US pay-per-view is worth more."

He further continued:

"If I did a pay-per-view in the UK at 8,9,10 PM, that's in the middle of the day on a Saturday when everyone is out running errands. So we would miss out on a lot of revenue. So really it just comes down to what makes financial sense."

Jake Paul @jakepaul My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…



I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract. My manager just told me KSI is down but only if I fight him for free and he keeps all the revenue. That’s what they offering…I said hurry the fuck up and send me the contract.

The interview came down on the back of Paul claiming that he would fight KSI for free on short notice after the latter's fight with Alex Wassabi. JJ took this as an opportunity to deride Paul by retweeting the interview and calling out his bluff.

Fans react to the drama between the duo

Fans of both YouTubers have been going against each other for many years. This beef has once again energized their respective base. Several discussed Paul's latest interview and its impact on the prospective fight in England.

The audience wants Paul to be clear on his stance and agree to KSI's challenge. But it remains to be seen if and how Paul will respond to criticism from the internet about his unclear position.

After his latest fight was canceled, JJ had already found a replacement for his event. This rules out the possibility of him fighting Paul in the headline event.

