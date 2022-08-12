Jake Paul discloses ticket sales of Hasim Rahman Jr. fight at Madison Square Garden prior to cancellation

Jake Paul pushed back on rumors that his fight against Hasim Rahman Jr. was canceled due to poor ticket sales.

'The Problem Child' was supposed to fight Rahman Jr. on August 6 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. A week before the event, the bout was nixed after Paul's camp alleged that Rahman wasn't on track to make the contracted weight.

In the aftermath of the development, rumors about the "real reason" for the cancelation spread like wildfire. One popular rumor, which was perpetuated by UFC president Dana White, was that Paul didn't sell enough tickets to make staging an event worth his while.

In an attempt to debunk the speculation, the YouTube superstar disclosed how much he was on track to make. During an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the up-and-coming boxer disclosed:

"I'm just gonna break down some facts for you guys here. The ticket sales are at $1.5 million before the week of the fight. You sell the most amount of tickets the week of the fight. To put that into perspective for you: One Direction – one of the biggest boybands in the world – only sells a million dollars when they go to Madison Square Garden. We were $500,000 above that before the week of the fight. My gross and average ticket sales are around $2 million, so we're on track to actually beat that. So the fact that you guys think this event is canceled because of ticket sales is hilarious."

"They sold under a million dollars" - Dana White's theory on Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. cancelation

UFC president Dana White previously speculated that Jake Paul couldn't afford to stage the event due to financial issues.

During the UFC 277 post-fight press conference, White was asked for his thoughts on the cancelation of Paul's bout. The UFC boss replied by posing a theory:

"I think they sold under a million dollars in tickets and it cost $500,000 to turn the f***ing lights on at MSG [Madison Square Garden]. That's what I think. Not to mention the fact that hotel rooms in New York, f***ing transportation, and everything else are very expensive."

Despite their antagonistic relationship, White insisted that he wasn't celebrating Paul's misfortune. He even advised 'The Problem Child' to replace his current manager to avoid running into the same types of problems.

