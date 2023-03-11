KSI taunts BBC as reporters quit Match of the Day over freedom of speech row

UK-based YouTuber JJ "KSI" added his voice to the conversation after several BBC presenters refused to host the network's flagship football highlights program, Match of the Day (MOTD), in protest of the removal of Gary Lineker. Lineker was taken off the show after making a politically charged statement against the UK government.

Former footballer Alan Shearer and MOTD regular Ian Wright made their sentiments public by announcing on Twitter that they would not be appearing on the scheduled Sunday morning program of Match of the Day:

Alan Shearer @alanshearer I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night. I have informed the BBC that I won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night.

Ian Wright @IanWright0 Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity. Everybody knows what Match of the Day means to me, but I’ve told the BBC I won’t be doing it tomorrow. Solidarity.

Parodying their tweets, KSI wrote:

"I have informed the BBC that I also won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night."

ksi @KSI I have informed the BBC that I also won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night I have informed the BBC that I also won’t be appearing on MOTD tomorrow night

KSI and HasanAbi share their opinions on the ongoing controversy involving the BBC

While not known for his political commentary, KSI decided to troll the BBC by parodying the public statements made by Alan Shearer and Ian Wright. Despite his lack of political expertise, KSI's tweet received a lot of attention and engagement on social media.

Hasan "HasanAbi," a popular content creator and political commentator, used his platform on Twitter to call out what he saw as hypocrisy on the part of the BBC.

He highlighted a tweet that showed the network had previously urged Gary Lineker to speak out against human rights violations in Qatar during the World Cup but suspended him after he commented on the UK government's anti-immigration law. He sardonically wrote:

"its okay when we do it"

hasanabi @hasanthehun Aaron Bastani @AaronBastani This is extraordinarily close to ‘regime broadcaster’ status.



Basically: human rights abuses *over there* are of course entirely different to Britain removing legal rights for refugees *over here*.



It takes a lot of education to write something this plainly stupid. This is extraordinarily close to ‘regime broadcaster’ status. Basically: human rights abuses *over there* are of course entirely different to Britain removing legal rights for refugees *over here*. It takes a lot of education to write something this plainly stupid. https://t.co/tPXMm8Wl0U "its okay when we do it" twitter.com/AaronBastani/s… "its okay when we do it" twitter.com/AaronBastani/s…

What fans said about the tweets

Naturally, both KSI and HasanAbi's tweets generated a slew of reactions. Here are some of them:

Fans of Hasan were more politically inclined:

AscendinBrenden @AscendinBrenden @hasanthehun I mean these are the same people who protect a P3do just becuz he’s prince, so wut do we expect @hasanthehun I mean these are the same people who protect a P3do just becuz he’s prince, so wut do we expect

TheTacticalBrit @TheTacticalBrit @hasanthehun Don't forget that the head of the BBC gave former PM a 800K loan @hasanthehun Don't forget that the head of the BBC gave former PM a 800K loan https://t.co/u11tJJTnc0

What did Gary Lineker say?

The story of former England striker Gary Lineker has been making headlines in British media since yesterday. The UK Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, recently released a video detailing the government's plans to prevent boats from crossing the English Channel, which Lineker criticized.

He also took to Twitter and likened the government's policies to those of Nazi Germany. He wrote:

"This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?"

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker @a_webb @secrettory12 There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order? @a_webb @secrettory12 There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?

In response, the BBC recently declared that Lineker would be temporarily relieved of his duties as the host of MOTD. This action has been taken until Lineker can come to an agreement regarding the appropriate use of social media for public figures in the media.

