What did Gary Lineker say? Nazi comment controversy explained in wake of MOTD row

Gary Lineker will not be a part of the BBC's Match of the Day as the host in the wake of controversy regarding his recent comments. He has been hosting the famous show since 1999.

Lineker recently made a comment regarding the UK government's asylum policy and compared it to Germany's in 1930. His comments have caused a massive stir across the political world.

Hence, the question might arise about what Lineker said. UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently released a video unveiling the government's plans to stop small boats from crossing the English channel.

Lineker commented on the video on Twitter:

“Good heavens, this is beyond awful.”

One Twitter user replied suggesting that Gary Lineker's comments were 'out of order'. The former England striker replied:

"There is no huge influx. We take far fewer refugees than other major European countries. This is just an immeasurably cruel policy directed at the most vulnerable people in language that is not dissimilar to that used by Germany in the 30s, and I’m out of order?"

The comments caused outrage as many politicians and Parliament members vetoed them.

Here's how politicians reacted to Gary Lineker's comments

Vice-president of the Conservative Party, Lee Anderson, reacted to Lineker's comments by writing on Twitter:

"This is just another example of how out of touch these overpaid stars are with the voting public. Instead of lecturing, Mr Lineker should stick to reading out the football scores and flogging crisps."

Parliamentary member Bill Cash responded to the incident, saying (via LBC):

"I am really very angry he should make such an extraordinary and outrageous slur, which is complete and total rubbish. We are trying to help people who otherwise are being taken by criminals on these boats."

Conservative party politician Brendan Clarke-Smith also shared his two cents on the matter, saying:

"It is not just insulting to this nation and the generosity of Brits, but also grossly offensive to the victims of one of the most evil regimes in history, which we also fought against and took many refugees from. Lineker is out of order and needs to get out of his metropolitan bubble and learn some perspective."

The BBC recently revealed that former England and Barcelona striker Gary Lineker will stay out of his duties as the MOTD host. This is until he reaches an understanding regarding the proper usage of social media for media personalities.

