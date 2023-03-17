League of Legends developers officially confirm the return of Essence Emporium 2023

League of Legends developers have finally officially addressed the Essence Emporium in their latest Dev Diaries video on YouTube, along with details regarding the upcoming champion updates, skins, Quick Play (new game mode/ replacement of the Blind Pick), and more.

Riot Meddler (Head of League Studios) and Riot Brightmoon (Executive Producer of League of Legends) addressed the return of Essence Emporium as a large amount of the player base has been asking the game developers to bring it back, as since season 12's patch 12.12, it has been temporarily on a hiatus.

Essence Emporium is one of the fan favorites as it's a Blue Essence sale usually supposed to occur twice a year. And while the League of Legends developers have put it on hiatus since patch 12.2 to rebuild it to make it more sustainable, doing so has frustrated the player base.

This is because players cannot use the excess Blue Essence, as one can easily stack a decent amount of it once many champions are purchased.

Full details regarding the upcoming Essence Emporium in League of Legends season 13

In their video, Riot Meddler and Riot Brightmoon stated that since putting the Essence Emporium on a hiatus, League of Legends developers have been doing technical work by revamping the technology to support the sale by making it considerably sustainable.

They added that they feel confident enough to bring the Essence Emporium back during Summer in Legends season 13. Furthermore, they added that the Summer of 2023 is not a 100% guaranteed timeline for them.

However, it is certainly likely that the game developers will be able to push out the Essence Emporium during that period.

They also provided little insight into how the Essence Emporium will now function. Riot Brightmoon added that the version of the Essence Emporium sale that the League of Legends community will see in the summer would be similar to the previous one.

But according to them, even though it might feel and look like the old version, it will perform very differently underneath. This also allows the game developers to make changes or additions to the Essence Emporium more efficiently.

Overall, this change is quite positive as the entire community eagerly awaited the Essence Emporium's return. Also, considering that champion pricing has been updated, players have abundant Blue Essence, allowing them to have different B.E currency for the Essence Emporium sale.

