League of Legends LCS Week 4 Day 1 results: Top placed teams continue to steamroll

Week 4 in the League of Legends LCS saw great matchups that put fans on the edge of their seats at times. Even though the top LCS teams took on the bottom sides, for the most part, the underdogs almost gave the juggernauts a run for their money.

First-placed TSM thrashed eighth-placed FlyQuest, while second-placed 100 Thieves eased past fifth-placed Team Dignitas. On the other hand, C9 struggled to top the last-placed team in the LCS, and two lower-placed teams fought to a near stalemate.

League of Legends LCS results after CLG and IMT clash in close game

TL team comp pops off against aggressive EG

TL take the first win in #LCS today!



EG had a great start, but the champion quality and synergy on Team Liquid really won them the game.

Tactical had a great performance, some mistakes, but some great aggressive plays really brought home the #TLWin — Ben Philbin (@bonphilbin) June 25, 2021

Third-placed TL tackled sixth place EG with a near-perfect team comp synergy that allowed them to snowball until late game. Armao's Sejuani game meshed well with Tactical's Ezreal.

EG held on early and mid-game to keep the kill count relatively close, but TL started to pull away as the late game hit. TL ultimately showed the proper amount of aggression that set the pace of the game.

100 Thieves keeps the win train rolling

100 Thieves throttle Dignitas in week 4 of 2021 LCS Summer Split https://t.co/5dTVa10ZY7 — Gamerabble (@gamerabble) June 26, 2021

At a solid 19-8 record through Week 4 Day 1 of the League of Legends LCS Summer Split, 100 Thieves is 7-1 in their last eight games. Dignitas kept 100T's players in check for the most part, but the latter eventually ran away with the game with the help of two Barons.

FBI's Kai'sa's performance made a significant impact with a creep score of 363 and an 81% kill participation. The Sett support for 100T came in handy as well, locking down Dignitas's key players.

C9 scrapes by last-placed Golden Guardians

Not the best game by C9, & there's still stuff to work on to avoid the Summer Split Curse (i.e. more consistency), but at least they got the win late game. As for GG, a better play around baron & this game might've been a win against an inconsistent C9. #LCS — Flash33 (@Flash33c) June 26, 2021

C9 came into this game as one of the top contenders for the LCS title against the last-place team. They came to play and took care of business, even after giving up four drakes and Zven's messy lack of kills on Ezreal.

Golden Guardians looked clean and could stay in the fight with C9 until they choked at the Baron fight towards the end. Unfortunately, they spilt up too much before the fight, and the late teleport couldn't save their damage dealers.

CLG and IMT face off in an all-out war

The match between CLG and Immortals might be one of the closest games this LCS Summer Split in terms of kills, gold, and objectives. Up until 22 minutes, neither team had a gold advantage of more than 700.

Each team alternated drake kills, leaving IMT with their third as the final one. At first, it appeared that CLG was going to take the game, but IMT came back from a 6-2 kill deficit to win with a 12-8 lead.

TSM's insane teamwork carries them past FlyQuest

It wasn't surprising that TSM would beat FlyQuest by a considerable margin, but two of its players had over an 80% kill participation. SwordArt finished perfectly (0-0-16) on Braum, and PowerOfEvil finished at a solid (2-2-15).

TSM dominated FlyQuest on every level except for one drake, with the top-placed LCS team putting up a promising performance. Flyquest did manage to take down five of TSM's towers, despite losing at every other point.

