League of Legends LCS Week 6 Day 3: 100 Thieves rises from the ashes to take first place from TSM

Today saw an exciting group of games in Week 6 of the LCS, but this weekend, in general, has seen more upsets than predicted. Golden Guardians throttled Team Liquid to prove that the last-placed team has more to accomplish, and Evil Geniuses continued their hot streak against C9.

100 Thieves and TSM battled for first place in the LCS, with the former coming out on top after a rocky start to Week 6. FlyQuest beat Immortals in another upset even as Team Dignitas ended CLG's hopes of finishing the weekend positively.

League of Legends LCS results after 100T and TSM brawl for top spot

Golden Guardians rally from the depths to end TL's three-game win streak

FLY trades Licorice to GG



GG upsets TL and 100T to start the Licorice redemption arc.



New FLY goes 3-0.



FLY players cheering for GG Licorice backstage after his win.#LCS is a officially a Disney movie, wholesome — Kaizen Asiedu (@thatsKAIZEN) July 11, 2021

With TL on fire in the first two games of Week 6 in the LCS, many thought they would roll over GG without trouble. However, the last-placed LCS team found its spark and slaughtered TL at every turn.

GG's Licorice grabbed eight of his team's 20 kills on Renekton as Ablazeolive, Stixxay, and Iconic scored four each. TL couldn't win anything except for two towers after GG rammed them and surrendered only four kills the entire game.

FlyQuest continues the upset train over Immortals

So are FLY going to keep there academy as the current lcs team because I don't see how they can send them back after a performance like that — Aiden Streicher (@ThonMaker4MVP) July 11, 2021

FLY held control for most of the game, and each team member scored between two and-four kills each to amount up to 15. IMT only took two towers and two drakes on nine kills and couldn't withstand FLY's synergy.

Raes did the heavy lifting for IMT on Aphelios as he finished 5-1-2 while his teammates combined for four kills and 14 deaths. FLY swept Week 6 with ease, winning all three games, including their dominating performance over C9.

100 Thieves bounce back to win the first place battle against TSM

This HUGE win puts the #100T squad in sole possession of first place in the #LCS



It was a tough weekend, but a massive GG to the team for ending strong #100WIN pic.twitter.com/OuYvZpFVx2 — 100 Thieves Esports (@100T_Esports) July 11, 2021

Entering 0-2 with an embarrassing loss to Golden Guardians, 100T fired out of the gate with a mix of desperation and determination. If they finished the LCS weekend winless, TSM could utilize the opportunity and rise to the top.

However, 100T subdued TSM with their backs against the wall, only surrendering five kills and a single tower. Closer performed amazingly on Olaf, reaching a score of 6-0-3 and aiding his team in a dominating win.

Evil Geniuses upset second top LCS team in a row after beating C9

EG looks like by far the best team in LCS right now, they definitely run it down quite a bit for no reason but at least they don't play scared. I'd rather send them to worlds than any of the other teams that will have a nervous breakdown at the sight of an LPL/LCK team. — Christian Rivera (@IWDominateLoL) July 11, 2021

EG kept their momentum from the win against 100T yesterday and soared past C9 to finish the weekend undefeated. They only conceded one tower, one drake, and seven kills to C9, who looked rough after losing to FLY on Day 1.

Every member of EG worked well together and split the kills pretty evenly as Svenskeren took the bulk with four. Blaber found himself in trouble on multiple occasions, dying six times to contribute to EG's 13 kills.

DIG keeps CLG from rebounding and find first win of the weekend

@RiotPhreak @esports_kobe with CLG losing to DIG, they should now be 10th place right? GG has a better summer split record than them. #LCS — Ranier Albert Lizada (@RALiz08) July 12, 2021

DIG lost both games on Day 1 and Day 2, so they pulled themselves together to rally against a declining CLG. Neo finished deathless at 5-0-6, participating in 11 of his team's 14 kills, and Yusui performed well in addition.

After seeing a monstrous Leblanc from Triple yesterday, Pobelter couldn't repeat the success and fell well short of the expected margin. His team took four kills, one tower, and one drake as DIG mopped up everything else to close out the LCS Week 6.

Edited by Ravi Iyer