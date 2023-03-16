Create

League of Legends LoLdle #252: Answers for Thursday, March 16, 2023

LoLdle answers for March 16, 2023 (Image via Riot Games)
On March 16, 2023, LoLdle, the League of Legends version of Wordle, released another set of puzzles for players to solve. As usual, players must guess the names of champions based on clues, quotes, ability icon, and splash art.

This article reveals all the answers to the latest set of puzzles on LoLdle. Players are always recommended to try out the puzzles themselves before looking for solutions online.

All League of Legends LoLdle answers for March 16, 2023

The answers to all the LoLdle puzzles released on March 16, 2023, are as follows:

Classic: Kindred

Quote: Neeko

Ability: Hecarim, Bonus: Passive

Emoji: Anivia

Splash Art: Jinx, Bonus: Arcane Jinx

Past answers for League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to LoLdle puzzles in the last few days are as follows:

  • March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan
  • March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne
  • March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne
  • March 12, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani
  • March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen
  • March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina
  • March 9, 2023, LoLdle = Rumble, Braum, Sett, Renekton, Wukong
  • March 8, 2023, LoLdle = Aphelios, Vollibear, Ryze, Senna, Shaco
  • March 7, 2023, LoLdle = Jinx, Elise, Akshan, LeBlanc, Nunu & Willump
  • March 6, 2023, LoLdle = Yone, Ivern, Zac, Gwen, Tristana
  • March 5, 2023, LoLdle = Gangplank, Karma, Rengar, Morgana, Taliyah
  • March 4, 2023, LoLdle = Anivia, Malzahar, Elise, Teemo, Neeko
  • March 3, 2023, LoLdle = Lissandra, Alistar, Viego, Karma, LeBlanc
[HARD MODE] Ability Mode is too easy?Try the new Challenger Zone (🧠 icon) and show your skills!Happy LoLdles ⚔️

When it comes to the puzzle answers for March 16, 2023, Kindred is arguably the easiest to predict. He is such a unique champion that simply looking at the first few clues will make the answer obvious. Neeko might be a bit tricky to guess as she is not the most popular champion in League of Legends.

Hecarim is also an easy guess, as almost every player has played him at some point. Anivia's puzzle was once again difficult to solve, as her emojis are not very popular.

It might be difficult for a few players to solve Jinx's splash art puzzle as the champion is barely recognizable due to the deep and intricate color palette.

