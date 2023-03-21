League of Legends LoLdle #257: Answers for March 21, 2023

On March 21, 2023, the developers of League of Legends Loldle released yet another puzzle for players to solve. This one was a bit easier when compared to some of the others on account of the champions being very popular.

The answers to puzzle 257 have been listed in detail in this article for the benefit of the fans. However, it's important to note that players should always attempt to solve the puzzles on their own before seeking out solutions in order to fully enjoy the fun and challenge of playing LoLdle.

League of Legends LoLdle Answers for March 21, 2023

The answers for League of Legends LoLdle that was released on March 21, 2023 are as follows:

Classic: Dr. Mundo

Quote: Aphelios

Ability: Fizz, Bonus: R

Emoji: Rell

Splash Art: Bard, Bonus: Astronaut Bard

Previous Answers for League of Legends LoLdle

The answers to some of the past puzzles in League of Legends LoLdle are as follows:

March 20, 2023, LoLdle = Miss Fortune, Thresh, Lulu, Galio, Cassiopeia

March 19, 2023, LoLdle = Malzahar, Camille, Dr. Mundo, Nasus, Volibear

March 18, 2023, LoLdle = Taliyah, Urgot, Diana, Darius, Blitzcrank

March 17, 2023, LoLdle = Hecarim, Twitch, Talon, Pyke, Gnar

March 16, 2023, LoLdle = Kindred, Neeko, Hecarim, Anivia, Jinx

March 15, 2023, LoLdle = Urgot, Lillia, Syndra, Aurelion Sol, Rakan

March 14, 2023, LoLdle = Fizz, Hecarim, Gnar, Ashe, Nocturne

March 13, 2023, LoLdle = Malphite, Tahm Kench, Vi, Sylas, Vayne

March 12, 2023, LoLdle = Ziggs, Anivia, Bel’Veth, Heimerdinger, Sejuani

March 11, 2023, LoLdle = Camille, Nocturne, Kha'Zix, Kled, Kennen

March 10, 2023, LoLdle = Sett, Shaco, Trundle, Warwick, Katarina

Now, coming to today's puzzles, Dr. Mundo's regional affiliation and character type make the answer quite obvious, making it an easy one to solve. Similarly, Aphelios' unique character design and popular voice lines in League of Legends also make him an easy guess for many players.

Fizz can also be easily identified, as there is only one champion in the game who has an ability that involves throwing a shark. Lastly, Rell is also an easy guess as no other character in the game uses a horse to travel.

The only tough one here might be Bard as he is not that popular, even among hardcore support players.

