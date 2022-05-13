League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) Day 4 results: GALA gets pentakill, RNG go undefeated

League of Legends Mid-Season Invitational's (MSI) day four has officially concluded. Today was arguably one of the most dramatic days across the board at MSI 2022.

This was primarily because all of RNG's previous games were declared null due to a ping discrepancy, meaning the Chinese champions, who are playing remotely due to Covid-19 restrictions, started with zero wins in the tournament. RNG had cruised to three victories earlier, but after the ruling today, these victories were wiped off the record.

Nevertheless, that did not diminish the team by any means as RNG not only went undefeated in their 3 games, but GALA also managed to grab his first official pentakill of the tournament.

Of course, he did get a pentakill on May 12, 2022, as well, but since the match was declared void, the personal achievement has been rubbed off as well.

Results and standings after Day 4 of League of Legends MSI 2022

Before moving on with the results, it is essential to provide the day's standings. It is important to remember that today only Group B matches were held, which means only the table for that group has been furnished.

Group B Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 3 3-0 PSG Talon 5 3-2 Red Canids 5 2-3 Istanbul Wildcats 5 1-4

Thus, as it stands, despite the controversy and the fact that all the past matches played by RNG were discarded by Riot Games, the team stood strong and grabbed victories all across the board. The Chinese champions comprehensively defeated Istanbul Wildcats, RED Canids, and PSG Talon. RNG is truly shaping up in style and does not seem deterred by any form of technical hindrance.

PSG Talon seems to have found its form back after a disastrous start during the first half of the round-robin. The League of Legends PCS 2022 Spring Split champions won both their matches against the minor regions and put up a good fight against RNG.

In fact, it almost looked at one point that PSG Talon would be grabbing the victory against the League of Legends LPL Champions, but ultimately fell short as Xiaohu and GALA stood strong to deny PSG any form of success.

RED Canids is also looking decent as the fight for second place seems to be in full swing. If somehow the Brazilians can pull off an upset against RNG tomorrow, then the table will look very different once the dust settles.

While that might seem impossible, it is something that can happen, considering RED Canids look very clean in the games they win. For instance, today's match against the Istanbul Wildcats was a dominating victory as the Turkish team stood no chance.

Lastly, coming to the Istanbul Wildcats, it is unfortunately all over for this team. The 1-4 scoreline is non-recoverable as of now, and even if the Turkish champions can pull off an upset against RNG, there is no chance of a rumble stage qualification.

Edited by R. Elahi