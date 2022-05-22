League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 3 results: No team remains undefeated

The third day of League of Legends' MSI 2022 Rumble Stage has come to an end. This was officially a day where not only interesting things happened, but the giants finally fell.

G2 Esports is no longer undefeated as the LEC champion lost to both PSG Talon and RNG, and suffered its first taste of defeat within the competition. This means that no team is undefeated anymore and it will take a lot of re-grouping and assessing mistakes to get back up once more.

However, this loss for G2 Esports also changed the dynamics of the Rumble Stage as the standings are now wide open with a lot of possibilities for every team in the race to the knockout stages.

Results, standings and overview of League of Legends MSI 2022 Rumble Stage Day 3

The table after Day 3 of the Rumble Stage at League of Legends MSI 2022 has been provided below:

Team Name Matches Played Win-Loss RNG 6 5-1 G2 Esports 6 4-2 T1 6 4-2 Evil Geniuses 6 3-3 PSG Talon 6 2-4 Saigon Buffalo 6 0-6

Thus, as it stands, RNG is not just the leader of the group now, but also seems to be the most dominant team at MSI 2022. The difference in play for the League of Legends LPL 2022 Spring Split Champions between Day 2 and Day 3 of the Rumble Stage is quite drastic.

RNG outclassed G2 Esports in every possible sense and also crushed Saigon Buffalo on this day. Gala and Xiaohu are in electrifying form and it looks like RNG is now the only true contender for the MSI 2022 title.

G2 Esports' undefeated run finally came to an end, and it goes without saying that the fall was a bit too hard to chew. Not only did the LEC champion lose to PSG Talon, but it also lost to RNG in embarrassing fashion. The first loss was more so on account of a draft difference where PSG Talon had a much superior roster of champions.

However, the second game was a more systematic play where RNG took G2 Esports out pretty convincingly. In truth, even in the second game, Targamas' Yuumi and Brokenblade's Riven draft looked very weird and offered nothing to the game.

This is definitely a tough situation as coming from an undefeated streak and losing two in a row can be demoralizing. Now whether this has broken G2 Esports' mentality or whether this will further re-ignite the team to improve is something only time will tell. However, it would not be surprising if G2 Esports' rest of the days at MSI 2022 end in a similar fashion.

T1 is also a team that is looking quite shaky as of now. Gumayusi looks like he is lacking confidence, while the rest of the team seems to be making unnecessary errors that are costing the Korean team the lead within matches. In fact, today T1 almost threw away games against Evil Geniuses and PSG Talon through multiple mis-plays.

Finally, coming to Evil Geniuses and PSG Talon, the former seems to be currently in better form, even though the latter is definitely looking like a giant killer. However, PSG Talon has only pulled off a miracle win against G2 Esports and unless it repeats itself again, the chances of the League of Legends' PCS champion team look grim.

