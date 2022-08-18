League of Legends North America server downtime (August 18): Maintenance schedule, offline period, and more

The North American League of Legends servers will be down for approximately 12 hours today (August 18, 2022) as a part of Riot’s maintenance schedule.

Although having servers go offline for quick updates and maintenance is something that the developers have been prone to doing in the past, it has rarely been around for as long as 12 hours.

Riot Games Support @RiotSupport [LoL/TFT-NA] We will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region. LoL and TFT will be unavailable from 08/18/2022 1:00 AM PST until 08/18/2022 1:00 PM PST as we work to improve the experience. We thank you for your patience and understanding. [LoL/TFT-NA] We will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region. LoL and TFT will be unavailable from 08/18/2022 1:00 AM PST until 08/18/2022 1:00 PM PST as we work to improve the experience. We thank you for your patience and understanding. 📢 [LoL/TFT-NA] We will be performing extended maintenance impacting players in the NA region. LoL and TFT will be unavailable from 08/18/2022 1:00 AM PST until 08/18/2022 1:00 PM PST as we work to improve the experience. We thank you for your patience and understanding.

However, it seems that the maintenance will last longer than usual today. As officially tweeted by Riot Games and even mentioned on the server status website, the MOBA’s servers will be down for half a day.

According to the developers, the North American League of Legends servers will begin maintenance on 08/18/2022 at 1:00 am PST until 08/18/2022 at 1:00 pm PST. The launcher will also be down during this time, and along with the MOBA, the board game Teamfight Tactics will also be unplayable during this period.

The North American League of Legends servers will be offline for almost half a day

Extended downtimes like this are rather rare for a Riot Games IP, and while League of Legends has seen its fair share of server maintenance schedules, it has hardly ever enjoyed an offline period that is this long.

This has gotten many in the community quite curious as to why the developers are opting for a 12-hour maintenance schedule this time around. Unfortunately, the developers are yet to provide too many details on this and have just mentioned in their recent tweet that the downtime is related to their aim of improving the gameplay experience in League of Legends.

An engine update is also likely possible. However, it’s still very speculative at this point why the developers are choosing to take the servers down for half a day.

There is no patch update scheduled for today as well. The next patch, which is 12.16 is set to go live next week on August 24, 2022. It will be the first set of updates that get introduced to the game with the 2022 World Championship in mind and will therefore target some of the outliers, bringing balance updates to make the Season 12 meta stable and more consistent.

Apart from balance changes, another highly-anticipated update is the introduction of the reworked Udyr. The changes to the champion have been in the works for quite some time now, and he will finally get the reworked updates next week. It will be quite interesting to see how he fits into the current competitive meta.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish