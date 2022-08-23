League of Legends patch 12.16 server downtime (August 24): Maintenance schedule for all regions, Ranked Queue disabled, and more

League of Legends patch 12.16 will be going live in some time. In anticipation of the update, Riot Games will be temporarily taking down its servers across all regions.

The developers will be conducting maintenance, and the servers are expected to remain offline for around three hours before players can once again log into the game.

According to the official statement on the League of Legends Server Status website, the MOBA will first be disabling all Ranked Queues before taking the servers down for the patching process.

Riot Games mentioned:

“Starting at 08/24/2022 01:30 PDT Ranked Queues will be disabled in preparation for patch 12.16. At 08/24/2022 03:00 PDT the servers will be shut down and all games currently in progress will end in a draw and stats will not be recorded. We estimate the battlegrounds will be unavailable for 3 hours.”

While the developers have mentioned that the maintenance will last approximately three hours, it might extend beyond that, depending on the number of features that need to be worked on.

League of Legends patch 12.16 maintenance schedule for all regions and Ranked Queue disable timings

Riot Games have mentioned the following timings for Ranked Queue disabling:

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/20222 at 03:30 GMT-03

Europe NE: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 00:30 BST

Europe W: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:30 BST

Japan: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:30 JST

LAN: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 01:30 GMT-06

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 04:30 KST

LAS: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 02:30 GMT-03

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 01:30 PDT

Oceania: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:30 AEST

Russia: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 00:30 MSK

Turkey: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:30 GMT+03

Riot Games pointed out the following regional timings for the League of Legends patch 12.16 maintenance schedule and server downtime:

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/20222 at 05:00 GMT-03

Europe NE: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 02:00 BST

Europe W: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 05:00 BST

Japan: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 05:00 JST

LAN: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:00 GMT-06

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 06:00 KST

LAS: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 04:00 GMT-03

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 03:00 PDT

Oceania: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 05:00 AEST

Russia: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 02:00 MSK

Turkey: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 24/09/2022 at 05:00 GMT+03

League of Legends patch 12.16 will introduce the highly anticipated Udyr rework, along with balance changes that will focus on the competitive scene with the World Championship 2022 in mind.

