League of Legends patch 13.3 prenotes: Massive Kassadina and K’Sante nerfs, Kayne buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.3 prenotes are out, and players can expect many balance changes in the update next week.
While Riot Games is focusing on introducing tweaks to some of the outliers of the current League of Legends meta, nerfs will also be making their way to Kassadin, K’Sante, and early jungle ganks.
There will also be extensive buffs for Kayne and Lee Sin, along with adjustments to Tenacity and Radiant virtue in League of Legends patch 13.3.
League of Legends official patch 13.3 prenotes
1) Champion Buffs
Kayle
- Passive move speed 8% >>> 10%
- E on-hit damage ratio .2 >>> .25
- E missing health active 8-10% >>> 8-12%
Lee Sin
- Q bonus AD ratio 1.0 >>> 1.2
- E now a total AD ratio (same at level 1, better after)
- E Slow 20-60% >>> 20-80%
Kayn
- Assassin Passive Extra Damage: 13-40% >>> 15-45% (based on level)
- NON RHAAST Q Damage: 75 / 95 / 115 / 135 / 155 (+65% bonus AD) >>> 70/90/110/ 130/150 (+80% bonus AD) (Note - Rhaast has different damage scaling that is unchanged)
Trundle
- Dance emote now scales with MS - W CD: 18-14s >>> 16-12s
LeBlanc
- MP5: 6 >>> 8 - Mana Regen Growth: 0.8 >>> 1— Q Mana: 50-70 >>> 50 — R CD: 60-30s >>> 50-30s
2) Champion Nerfs
Amumu
- Q Mana Cost: 40-60 >>> 45-65
- E Damage: 80/110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+50% AP) >>> 65 / 100 / 135/170/205 (+50% AP)
Kassadin
- E cooldown refresh: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds
- E damage 80-180 >>> 60-180 -
- R damage 80-120 >>> 70-110 (stacks also nerfed)
Zac
- W AP Ratio: 4% per 100 AP >>> 3% per 100 AP
- E Damage: 60-260 (+90% AP) >>> 60-240 (+80% AP)
K'Sante
- Q Knockup Duration: 1s >>> 0.65s
- Q Stun Duration: 1-1.25s >>> 1s
- W Min Stun: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 >>> 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5
- R Resist Lost: 65% Bonus >>> 85% Bonus
3) System Buffs
Overheal
- 10+9% max HP >>> 20-300 based on level. This is a buff after level 5.
4) System Nerfs
Early Jungle Ganks
- Treat Gold: 30s >>> 20s
- XP From Large Monsters: 75 >>> 85
- Stealth Ward Trinket CD: 240-120 >>> 210-120
- Tower Damage: 162-344 (0-14 minutes) >>> 182-350 (0-14 minutes)
Umbral Glaive
- Cooldown: 40s >>> 50s - Ranged Damage to Wards: 3 >>> 2 — No longer instakills
5) System Adjustments
Radiant Virtue
- Cost: 3000 >>> 3200 - Cooldown: 60 >>> 90
- Max HP: 10% >>> 15%
- Healing: 8% max HP >>> 12% max HP Ability Haste aura removed
- Healing no longer scales with missing health
Tenacity
- Most sources will now stack multiplicatively together (general nerf to Tenacity stacking)
League of Legends patch 13.3 is set to go live on February 8, 2023.
