League of Legends patch 13.3 prenotes: Massive Kassadina and K’Sante nerfs, Kayne buffs, and more

The League of Legends patch 13.3 prenotes are out, and players can expect many balance changes in the update next week.

While Riot Games is focusing on introducing tweaks to some of the outliers of the current League of Legends meta, nerfs will also be making their way to Kassadin, K’Sante, and early jungle ganks.

Matt Leung-Harrison @RiotPhroxzon Pulled back Pantheon, Thresh & Pyke in order to not creep too much damage and being careful not to over-swing after 13.2 GW and Enchanter changes.



Jungle changes aim to nerf ganking (treats benefit ganking, making dives a bit riskier) & trading gold for XP (junglers pref XP). Pulled back Pantheon, Thresh & Pyke in order to not creep too much damage and being careful not to over-swing after 13.2 GW and Enchanter changes. Jungle changes aim to nerf ganking (treats benefit ganking, making dives a bit riskier) & trading gold for XP (junglers pref XP). https://t.co/h0GxYoToOw

There will also be extensive buffs for Kayne and Lee Sin, along with adjustments to Tenacity and Radiant virtue in League of Legends patch 13.3.

League of Legends official patch 13.3 prenotes

1) Champion Buffs

Kayle

Passive move speed 8% >>> 10%

E on-hit damage ratio .2 >>> .25

E missing health active 8-10% >>> 8-12%

Lee Sin

Q bonus AD ratio 1.0 >>> 1.2

E now a total AD ratio (same at level 1, better after)

E Slow 20-60% >>> 20-80%

Kayn

Assassin Passive Extra Damage: 13-40% >>> 15-45% (based on level)

NON RHAAST Q Damage: 75 / 95 / 115 / 135 / 155 (+65% bonus AD) >>> 70/90/110/ 130/150 (+80% bonus AD) (Note - Rhaast has different damage scaling that is unchanged)

Trundle

Dance emote now scales with MS - W CD: 18-14s >>> 16-12s

LeBlanc

MP5: 6 >>> 8 - Mana Regen Growth: 0.8 >>> 1— Q Mana: 50-70 >>> 50 — R CD: 60-30s >>> 50-30s

2) Champion Nerfs

Amumu

Q Mana Cost: 40-60 >>> 45-65

E Damage: 80/110 / 140 / 170 / 200 (+50% AP) >>> 65 / 100 / 135/170/205 (+50% AP)

Kassadin

E cooldown refresh: 1 second >>> 0.75 seconds

E damage 80-180 >>> 60-180 -

R damage 80-120 >>> 70-110 (stacks also nerfed)

Zac

W AP Ratio: 4% per 100 AP >>> 3% per 100 AP

E Damage: 60-260 (+90% AP) >>> 60-240 (+80% AP)

K'Sante

Q Knockup Duration: 1s >>> 0.65s

Q Stun Duration: 1-1.25s >>> 1s

W Min Stun: 0.35/0.45/0.55/0.65/0.75 >>> 0.3/0.35/0.4/0.45/0.5

R Resist Lost: 65% Bonus >>> 85% Bonus

3) System Buffs

Overheal

10+9% max HP >>> 20-300 based on level. This is a buff after level 5.

4) System Nerfs

Early Jungle Ganks

Treat Gold: 30s >>> 20s

XP From Large Monsters: 75 >>> 85

Stealth Ward Trinket CD: 240-120 >>> 210-120

Tower Damage: 162-344 (0-14 minutes) >>> 182-350 (0-14 minutes)

Umbral Glaive

Cooldown: 40s >>> 50s - Ranged Damage to Wards: 3 >>> 2 — No longer instakills

5) System Adjustments

Radiant Virtue

Cost: 3000 >>> 3200 - Cooldown: 60 >>> 90

Max HP: 10% >>> 15%

Healing: 8% max HP >>> 12% max HP Ability Haste aura removed

Healing no longer scales with missing health

Tenacity

Most sources will now stack multiplicatively together (general nerf to Tenacity stacking)

League of Legends patch 13.3 is set to go live on February 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes