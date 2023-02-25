League of Legends patch 13.5 set to nerf Gangplank, passive base damage reduced, and E recharge time increased

League of Legends Patch 13.5 will include a handful of nerfs aimed at specific champions. Gangplank is one of the champions slated to be nerfed in the forthcoming patch.

He is perhaps one of the most well-known picks in League of Legends high elo and professional competition. Since his R (Cannon Barrage) is a global ultimate, the champion is known for his ability to do high amounts of damage and impact the map.

Gangplank has a rather high skill ceiling, thus mastering him does take some time and effort. However, with that being said, the gap between a novice and a proficient GP player is enormous. While playing him may be difficult for inexperienced players, veterans have been dominating the rift.

To compensate for the buffs to crit items in patch 13.1b, Gangplank's base AD growth was decreased from 4 to 3.7 and E's (Powder Keg) bonus damage on Critical Strikes was lowered from 10% to five percent in patch 13.1b.

Despite getting nerfs in League of Legends patch 13.1b, Gangplank remains one of the strongest toplane champions that is viable in both Ranked Solo/Duo and professional play.

Full details regarding Gangplank nerfs in the upcoming League of Legends patch 13.5

Spideraxe @Spideraxe30 Gangplank nerfs:

- P base damage reduced from 55 - 310 to 50 - 250

- E recharge time increased from 18 - 14 seconds to 18 flat Gangplank nerfs:- P base damage reduced from 55 - 310 to 50 - 250- E recharge time increased from 18 - 14 seconds to 18 flat https://t.co/k9dbFuAi2f

Gangplank nerfs:

Passive (Trial by Fire)

Base Damage reduced from 55 - 310 => 50 - 250

E (Powder Keg)

Recharge time increased from 18 - 14 seconds => 18 seconds flat

These nerfs have certainly evoked a range of emotions from individuals thus far. Some players believe that the nerfs are warranted, while others think they are insufficient and do not address Gangplank's dominance in high elo and professional competition.

Numerous individuals in the League of Legends community think that nerfing Gangplank's Passive (Trial by Fire) basic damage is a significant improvement that will help tone down his obscene damage.

Moreover, his E (Powder Keg) having a cooldown nerf will assist players battle with him significantly better since the ability is undoubtedly his finest in the late game, which is around the time when his power spike item, Navori Quickblades, can be obtained.

Despite these nerfs, a sizable majority of players think that they are insufficient to reinstate Gangplank into a balanced state. According to many, League of Legends developers appear to have once again completely missed the point when it comes to champion balancing.

According to some players, one of the major reasons Gangplank is so dominant is that he has far too much sustain (i.e mana sustain, HP regen, low mana cost for abilities, etc) as a late-game scaling champion. This is why playing against him is a hassle in the mid-late game since other champions, even in the hands of good players, are seldom able to punish him early in the game.

It will be interesting to see whether playing against Gangplank seems much more balanced once the League of Legends patch 13.5 is released.

Poll : 0 votes