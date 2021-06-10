League of Legends PBE, New Tahm Kench Rework

Alongside Dr. Mundo's rework hitting Summoner's Rift on Patch 11.12 is the debut of a Tahm Kench mini-rework on League of Legends' Public Beta Environment (PBE).

Game designer and moderator for Surrender at 20 Spideraxe documented and shared the unbenched catfish's updated tooltips on Twitter. The biggest change that has had the League of Legends community riled up has been the swapping of Kench's W and Ultimate ability.

Last year, Riot Games shared their intentions in a developers' blog post on the League of Legends website. According to the lead game designer for the update Kevin 'Captain Gameplay' Huang, they expressed how they would make Kench a more relevant champion for the majority of players.

"It's no secret he is one of the champions most famous for being weak for the vast majority of players because his kit is so strong for pros." said Captain Gameplay. "With a semi-global Ultimate that requires him to plan map rotations ahead of time with his allies, and his Marque Devour that both negates opponent playmaking and enables his allies to position in ways that would otherwise be incredibly dangerous, Tahm has a lot of power that specifically requires the highest degree of coordinated play. On live, this means when he [...] rises above 44-45% win rate (in support) he takes over the professional scene."

The new W-Ability Abyssal Dive, would give League of Legends players a new engagement tool with an area-of-effectiveness knock-up.

As for the new Ultimate Devour, consumed enemies will take more damage and consumed allies will be granted a shield. Allies will still be able to acompany Kench with his new W ability.

In addition to the aforementioned ability switch, Kench's Q-ability Tongue Lash now includes a self-heal and can apply a passive stack when striking an enemy champion. Other than the major changes, Kench's passive An Aquired Taste and his E-ability Thick Skin have seen minimal adjustments.

The timeline for Kench's reworked abilities is to release the changes after this upcoming Worlds patch so as not to affect the tournament.

Since setting foot on PBE on June 8th, League of Legends players can expect to see updates to reach live servers in the near future.

