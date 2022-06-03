League of Legends rumors provide full list of upcoming Star Guardian skins, Kai'Sa and Akali to receive legendaries

It looks like the League of Legends' Star Guardian skin rumors have come to an end. Recent leaks have finally provided a list of 12 new skins that will be coming to the game under this banner.

Based on the leaks, there will be a massive Star Guardian event and in all probability, the mysterious botlaner might also be revealed at the same time. There have already been leaks about Akali, Kai'Sa, Rell, Quinn, and Fiddlesticks.

witcheis @notallwitches i really really hope they keep this style for new star guardian splash arts it's basically iconic to me and they really look like characters from a magical girl show idk i really really hope they keep this style for new star guardian splash arts it's basically iconic to me and they really look like characters from a magical girl show idk https://t.co/kJFdub4lpX

However, it seems like more skins are underway and League of Legends fans are in for a real treat. In this article, all the skins that are rumored to arrive within the game along with this latest Star Guardian event have been presented.

Story continues below ad

Every rumored Star Guardian skin that is going to arrive in League of Legends in 2022

Star Guardian skins are arguably some of the most popular in League of Legends. The last time this event took place, there was a brilliant cinematic with a variety of skins for some fan-favorite champions.

Ash @Sgtspacedad76 Me: Ugh I guess I'll take Star Guardian Kai'sa if we get Taliyah too



Me now: GIVE ME STAR GUARDIAN KAI'SA AND TALIYAH RIGHT NOW Me: Ugh I guess I'll take Star Guardian Kai'sa if we get Taliyah tooMe now: GIVE ME STAR GUARDIAN KAI'SA AND TALIYAH RIGHT NOW

The developers want to keep that tradition alive and based on the leaks, it seems like they are certainly hitting the mark. As of now, the champions who have been rumored to receive the new Star Guardian skins are Kai'Sa, Akali, Ekko, Taliyah, Rell, Morgana, Sona, Quinn, Fiddlesticks, and the upcoming new botlaner.

Story continues below ad

Kai'Sa and Akali will probably receive legendary skins that are going to cost 1820 RP each. Apart from that, Ekko will get a prestige edition skin as well. Finally, Syndra, who already has a Star Guardian skin to her name, will also get a brand new prestige edition skin alongside the ones mentioned earlier.

However, this is not the end as there are also rumors that Lux and Ahri might be getting their Star Guardian skins reworked during this event. As of now, this rumor is still unconfirmed, but it seems to be coming from the same Chinese leaker who has provided the community with all of the other leaks mentioned above.

Dumb Bastard Brain juice (Envy) @BIackStarAngel Akali and Kai'Sa did not need a Star Guardian skin but I hope the people this caters to are happy with it cause I sure am not Akali and Kai'Sa did not need a Star Guardian skin but I hope the people this caters to are happy with it cause I sure am not

Story continues below ad

It is also vital to mention that if the new botlaner does receive a Star Guardian skin, then in all probability, the champion will be released within the next two months as well. In fact, it is possible that the skin and the champion will be released together, as is often the case within League of Legends.

The problem is that there is no official date on when all of this will arrive. There are rumors that the earliest this event arrives is 12.13. However, until something concrete arrives, it is better to wait and hope for the best.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far