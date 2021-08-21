League of Legends Wild Rift: Download link, file size, system requirements, and more

Legends of Legends Wild Rift has been one of the most awaited titles on the mobile platform for a while now. The game will provide a classic 5v5 MOBA experience on the go. The pre-registration phase for it had started a while ago in numerous countries.

League of Legends Wild Rift has been made available for download to some more pre-registered users. Players can go ahead and install Riot Games’ offering on their devices via the Play Store.

Following are the download and other details about the highly anticipated game.

Download link, requirements, size, and other details of League of Legends Wild Rift

Download

Users who have received the option to download the game can follow these steps to install it on their devices:

Step 1: You need to open the Google Play Store application and search for “League of Legends Wild Rift.”

Alternatively, this link will take you to the game’s page on the Play Store.

Step 2: Next, you have to tap on the “Install” option. Upon doing so, the download for the game will soon commence.

Step 3: Once it is complete, you can open the application and log in to your account or create a new one to try the MOBA title.

Requirements - Android

Requirements that are stated on the official website (Image via League of Legends Wild Rift)

Stated below are the minimum specifications required to play League of Legends Wild Rift.

OS - Android 5 and above

Memory - 2 GB RAM

CPU - 1.5 GHz quad-core (32-bit or 64-bit)

GPU - Mali-T860

Hence, devices meeting the minimum requirements will be able to run the 5v5 MOBA title. Having said that, a smooth experience is, however, not guaranteed.

Size

As shown in the picture below, the download size of League of Legends Wild Rift is around 3.41 GB on the Google Play Store:

League of Legends Wild Rift's download size on the Play Store (Image via Google Play Store)

Hence, readers need to have sufficient storage space on their devices before they proceed with the download process.

Edited by R. Elahi