League of Legends will have more challenge oriented personalization options for players from pre-season 2022

Personalization is something that every player loves to have in League of Legends.

Players can change their display picture, and showcase emotes mastery, badges, and a few other aspects. Riot wants to introduce further changes to this to provide more options for players to flaunt in front of others. However, developers don't want to make it easy to bring in challenges that players will need to complete.

These challenges will, in turn, provide personalization options that players will be able to showcase.

League of Legends to introduce personalization options through challenges in pre-season 2022

The challenges that Riot Games are looking to bring forth will be difficult at times. However, they want to ensure that these are unique and fun so that players do not feel burnt out while running for them. These challenges will help showcase the kind of player a person is and allow others to see the same.

Apart from that, Riot wants to ensure that players can track their general mastery within League of Legends. The investment of the players will be tracked by some system that the game will introduce. Players will be able to compare accomplishments within League of Legends with others. Apart from that, they will also be able to visualize those achievements.

It is still not clear how Riot plans to do this. It could be through medals, which is done in other games. Players will have access to a variety of these challenges to ensure that they keep the players engaged. This will help players to have a sense of accomplishment for their time invested in League of Legends.

However, Riot has clarified that these challenges might not ship along with League of Legends' pre-season 2022. The company will work based on player feedback. It all depends on how players respond to these announcements. A delay would mean the changes would arrive by early 2022.

Edited by Srijan Sen