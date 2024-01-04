"Leave my b*tch alone": Adin Ross clashes with his fellow Kick streamer Cheesur over Demisux on social media

Kick streamer Adin Ross has been engaged in a feud with Nermin 'Cheesur' for some time now. Recently, Adin replied to a comment made by Cheesur on Demisux's tweet on X. Nermin commented under Demi's tweet, expressing his desire to see her downfall. In response, Adin asked Cheesur to stay away from Demi and leave her alone.

There have been rumors among users and fans that Demisux is Adin's girlfriend, but Adin denied this during a recent Kick stream, stating that they are just friends. Following this, Demi tweeted "seeyuhh," to which Nermin replied, saying that he was hoping to witness her downfall. He said:

"PRAYING ON UR DOWNFALL...ENJOY WHILE IT LASTS"

Adin Ross sided with Demisux and told to Cheesur that he needed to leave her alone:

"Ratio. Leave my b*tch alone."

"Just good friends?": Fans and users question Adin Ross's and Demisux's relationship

On December 19, 2023, Cheesur claimed on his Kick stream that Adin was jealous of N3on's success and view count. Adin later reacted to the clip that went viral and immediately removed Cheesur from the content group, SSB. Cheesur also recently lost his contract with Kick and called out Adin for being a bad friend. Since then, the two have been in a feud.

During a New Year's Eve stream, the 23-year-old streamer hosted a stream with IShowSpeed. During the stream, Adin was taken off-guard upon seeing Demi, and Adin even kissed her on the cheek at one point in the stream. However, the next day, Adin went live to clarify his relationship with Demi and claimed that they were just friends.

Many fans and users were confused about Adin Ross and Demi's relationship status, especially after seeing Adin stand up for her on X. One user, @foeelf, questioned Adin:

"What happened to just good friends???"

Many other users took to X and reacted to Adin standing up for Demisux:

Adin Ross also recently got involved in drama with N3on's girlfriend Sam Frank and fat-shamed her after she dissed Demisux's fashion sense.