Legendsmobile.net is an Apex Legends Mobile Scam

Legendsmobile.net is a scam

Respawn Entertainment's Apex Legends has found a strong footing in the highly competitive market of battle royale games such as Fortnite and PUBG. In fact, Apex Legends even unseated Fortnite as the most streamed game on Twitch for a while, after the former's release.

The one edge other popular battle royale games have over Apex Legends is that they have their mobile versions with PUBG Mobile being the undisputed king of mobile battle royale titles.

In order to build on this, legendsmobile.net is a major scam which is trying to capitalize on the massive demand for a mobile version of Apex Legends.

Legendsmobile.net allegedly offered early access to Apex Legends Mobile

Legendsmobile.net has the appearance of an official website as it utilizes the color scheme present on official Respawn Entertainment's marketing handles. It also promises the user early access to the Mobile version of Apex Legends.

Legendsmobile.net website

There is no doubt that Apex Legends is a solid game with its unique character-based power ups and mechanics that allow for variety in every single match. However, a mobile version of the game is still in the works and still has a long way to go before a potential release. So far, the only news that has come out is that of Respawn confirming that they are working on a mobile version and that it would be available relatively soon.

Respawn Entertainment just unveiled Season 5 of Apex Legends on 12th May, with several new changes to King's Canyon. Additionally, Legends' abilities were also reworked and a brand new Legend - Loba was introduced.

Pursue your fortune in Apex Legends Season 5. Hunt your enemies as Loba, discover hidden secrets in the all-new PvE Season Quest, and explore a dangerous new area, Salvage, in the newly formed bay.



Show The Outlands what you're made of when Season 5 begins May 12. pic.twitter.com/pkibSeTTq7 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 8, 2020

Also Read: Maxtern explains why Carryminati's video got removed from Youtube

Advertisement

Here is a list of features that Season 5 introduced.

A PvE Quest Line that players can complete with their squads to get exciting new loot and XP. New Mirage Abilities. Loba, a Support character whose abilities revolve around getting the squad the best possible loot very quickly. New Character Specific Quips.

Loba Andrade has cordially invited you to the Paradise Lounge, where she's requested the Legend's help with...something.



Play "The Broken Ghost" Prologue now and collect Treasure Packs to gain access to weekly Hunts in order to find out more about Loba's request. pic.twitter.com/GxtGTcK9fg — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) May 14, 2020

Also Read: Download GTA 5 Free from Epic Games Store

Season 5 looks to be the biggest rework of Apex Legends since Season 1, with several new changes to the meta. These tweaks allow for a more aggressive pace to the game in King's Canyon, which was previously infamous for its tendency to reward a more methodical and slow approach.