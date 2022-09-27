"LET'S GO BRO!!!!!" - KSI reacts as his brother Deji officially announces fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

British YouTuber-cum-boxer JJ "KSI" took to his Twitter account to express delight with his brother Deji, also a YouTuber-cum-boxer, announcing his fight with the legendary Floyd "Money" Mayweather Jr. The match is expected to take place on November 13 at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Deji, who had not beaten any of his opponents until last month (his most recent win was against YouTuber Yousef "Fousey"), raised eyebrows after the announcement was made public.

Floyd is no stranger to taking on influencers in exhibition matches. Last year, he squared up against American social media star Logan Paul. Being an exhibition bout, no winner was declared. Reacting to Deji's announcement, KSI, who is expected to feature in the Misfits Boxing event in January, said:

"LET’S GO BRO!!!!!"

KSI hopes to see Deji knock out Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Despite the fact that Floyd, often considered to be among the best-ever boxers, has an impeccable record of 50-0, the Sidemen member hopes that his brother will be the first to leave a blemish on the veteran's record.

Since retiring, Floyd Mayweather has already featured in four exhibition bouts. In 2018, he took on Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa following a bout against internet icon Logan Paul in 2021. He also defeated former sparring partner Dan Moore and Japanese MMA fighter Mikuru Asakura in May and September 2022 respectively.

In contrast, Deji's record is the polar opposite to that of the former pro-boxer. He lost three of his first four influencer boxing matches against Jake Paul (2018), Vinnie Hacker (2021) and Alex Wassabi (2022) respectively. However, in his first pro boxing match in August 2022, he surprisingly won against the critics' favorite Yousef "Fousey."

Unlike the stark physical discrepancy between Floyd and Logan Paul, Deji's stature will be a lot closer to the former. Floyd is 1.73 m, while the Englishman stands at 1.70 m. Regardless of the hype, this is expected to be the latter's toughest fight yet.

Fans react to the announcement

Fans flocked to the tweet announcing the fight, expressing their opinions. Many fans have sarcastically trolled the upcoming match, saying Floyd will be knocked out. Reacting to the latest reports, fans said this:

HUNTER @AOTP_HUNTER @Deji Can we all respect floyd for taking such a dangerous challenge @Deji Can we all respect floyd for taking such a dangerous challenge

ツ @Cloudstwr @Deji Bro won one fight and went straight to the final boss @Deji Bro won one fight and went straight to the final boss

KSI was not the only major influencer reacting to the news. Logan, who has fought Floyd, tweeted by urging the British YouTuber to get his payment upfront, implying the abeyance of his dues from the time he took on the veteran boxer.

