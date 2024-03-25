"Let's go Tyson!": Kyedae cries on camera after her man TenZ wins VCT Masters Madrid with Sentinels

After Sentinels beat Gen.G at the 2024 VCT Masters Madrid on March 24, Twitch streamer "Kyedae" Shymko cried tears of happiness while co-streaming the event on Twitch. Her reaction didn't seem out of place, considering her fiance Tyson "TenZ" was on the winning team, getting his second VCT victory since switching to Valorant from Counter-Strike.

The power couple is practically Twitch royalty, with Shymko having become a highly popular Valorant creator in her own right while her partner is a successful professional esports athlete. Between fighting cancer and regularly streaming and making content for Riot, Kyedae could not help but shed a few tears while hearing for TenZ and Sentinels after their big win in the Grand Finals.

Between sobs, last year's Valorant Streamer of the Year praised the winning team:

"Oh my god, I am such a b**ch! Oh my god! I am so fu**ing happy for them. They closed that sh*t out."

As TenZ lifted the VCT Masters Trophy, Kyedae cheered him on, saying:

"Let's go Tyson! Good sh*t."

A brief overview of Kyedae and TenZ's relationship as Sentinels wins VCT Masters

Shymko was one of the many Riot Games-partnered creators at the VCT Masters Madrid who play-tested the upcoming agent Clove before the grand finals between Sentinels and Gen.G took place on March 24. The streamer has been one of the biggest proponents of Valorant over the years, having been introduced to Twitch streaming by her then-boyfriend TenZ.

Since then, she has become quite proficient at Riot's tactical shooter herself, having reached Immortal 2 in Act 2. The couple have collaborated on Twitch numerous times and announced that they were engaged in August 2022 with some wholesome photos from a beach photoshoot.

However, not everything has been smooth sailing for Kyedae, as she announced that she'd been diagnosed with cancer in March 2023. She was on chemotherapy for months but kept streaming despite her hair loss with the support of her family and fans.

Fans were naturally very excited to see her reaction after TenZ won the 2024 VCT Masters with Sentinels today, March 24, and she ended up crying on camera.