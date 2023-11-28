“Let’s do it” - IShowSpeed and Adin Ross confirm their comeback livestream, fans rejoice

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" and Kick streamer Adin Ross may be considering a collaboration later this week. Despite having met recently after a year, they haven't streamed together due to a lingering feud. However, their past differences seem to be behind them, as the streamers got on a call yesterday (November 27) to discuss their upcoming plans.

In fact, the call took place during Darren's stream yesterday when he reached out to Adin to discuss the possibility of streaming together. He said:

"Yo brother, I just ended the stream. I just wanted to know like, you feel me, when's our next stream?"

Adin replied:

"Sh*t, let's do it (in) two days. F**k it. 48 hours. Literally, 48 hours."

Darren, too, was on board with the idea:

"Alright bet. Don't tell anybody. I ain't trying to let a lot of people know."

Are Adin Ross and IShowSpeed going to stream this Wednesday?

It seems that IShowSpeed and Adin Ross are preparing for their first livestream together in almost a year. For context, the last time they appeared together on a stream was in January 2022, during the Ohio-born YouTuber's birthday stream.

Another reason that prevented IShowSpeed from appearing on Adin's earlier stream was due to the latter's association with Twitch, while the former was banned on the platform.

Since then, there has been some back and forth between the two, with both stating that the other hadn't been answering their calls or responding to the other. However, all this seems to be behind the two creators now.

As per their recent on-stream conversation, they could possibly be collaborating this Wednesday, November 29, local time. However, it's unclear whether they will host the collaboration on Darren's YouTube channel (21.8 million subscribers) or Adin's Kick channel (817K followers).

What did the fans say?

The clip was shared by one of Adin Ross' verified fan pages on X (@AdinUpdate). The post garnered several comments from both the streams' fan bases. Here are some of them:

Fans react to the possible stream between the two streamers (Image via X/@AdinUpdate)

While the duo may not have streamed together in nearly a year, both IShowSpeed and Adin recently met up at the former's new house. The duo even shared a snap of their time together on X.