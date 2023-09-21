The beloved Like A Dragon (also known as Yakuza) franchise from developers Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has captivated the hearts of many ever since the release of the titular Yakuza game in 2005. The franchise has since grown to accommodate a large number of spin-offs and direct sequels. In a surprise move, the studio has now announced that both Ishin and Gaiden will be released on the Xbox Game Pass service.

Like A Dragon: Ishin and Gaiden (The Man Who Erased His Name) are heading to Xbox Game Pass day 1

As shown in the Ryu Ga Gotoku (RGG) segment during the Xbox Tokyo Game Show (2023), both Like A Dragon: Ishin and Like A Dragon: Gaiden (aka The Man Who Erased His Name) will be available via Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service for consoles and PC.

While the inclusion of the samurai-themed spin-off Ishin was a welcome move, the revelation of Gaiden heading to the service is rather unexpected.

Gaiden (also known as The Man Who Erased His Name) is now targeting a day 1 release on Microsoft’s game subscription service. The title follows series protagonist Kazuma Kiryu during the events of Yakuza 6: The Song of Life and Yakuza 7. The story will detail Kiryu’s whereabouts during this period and possibly connect to the events of the eighth mainline entry, Infinite Wealth.

Ishin should be available on Xbox Game Pass sometime this year, while Gaiden/The Man Who Erased His Name is scheduled to release on November 9, 2023. Both games will be available on the Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PCs.

The availability of these games via the Xbox Cloud Streaming service is still unknown at the time of writing this article.

