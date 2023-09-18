5 major games expected to be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023

This year's Tokyo Game Show, taking place from September 21 to September 24, 2023, is ready to deliver significant announcements from leading gaming companies such as Capcom, Konami, Square Enix, and others. During this event, developers will elevate the excitement by unveiling what fans have been eagerly anticipating.

While fans have experienced substantial announcements at recent gaming events, the Tokyo Game Show promises to take it to the next level.

While there will be news regarding updates for existing projects, such as DLC updates for the Resident Evil 4 remake, fans can also anticipate significant announcements. This article highlights five major games set to make appearances at the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Resident Evil 9 and four major games expected to be showcased at the Tokyo Game Show 2023

1) Silent Hill games

Konami is set to appear at the Tokyo Game Show 2023, and there's excitement in the air as they may finally unveil some news regarding the long-awaited Silent Hill projects.

These projects have remained enigmatic since their initial announcements. Back in 2022, Konami revealed a lineup of Silent Hill games during the Silent Hill Transmission live event, leaving fans eagerly awaiting further details.

Recently, Konami did release a trailer for Silent Hill Ascension, but they refrained from specifying a release date. As for the other three titles, namely Silent Hill f, Silent Hill Townfall, and the ambitious remake project Silent Hill 2, details remain elusive at this time.

Hence, the Tokyo Game Show would serve as an ideal platform to heighten the anticipation by divulging additional information regarding the Silent Hill games.

2) Resident Evil 9

In addition to Konami, Capcom is scheduled to participate in this year's Tokyo Game Show. While at the event, the company plans to provide exciting updates on their ongoing projects, including Street Fighter 6, Exoprimal, and Monster Hunter. Fans can also anticipate potential news about the upcoming mainline installment in the Resident Evil series.

Given the conclusion of Resident Evil Village, it's possible that the ninth installment could delve further into the Winter's saga. This speculation arises from fans noticing Ethan's presence at the end, suggesting his potential involvement in the next Resident Evil game. Notably, alongside the Winter family, beloved character Chris Redfield may make a return to the series.

Following the success of Village and its Winter's Expansion, fans were treated to the remake of the classic Resident Evil 4. Furthermore, Capcom is gearing up to release the Separate Ways DLC on September 21, 2023.

Additionally, a VR version of the Resident Evil 4 remake is in development, and there's a possibility that fans will receive updates about it during TGS. To generate further excitement, Capcom may also unveil news or teaser announcements related to Resident Evil 9 or their next remake project.

3) Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater

The highly anticipated remake project generating the most buzz is Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater. It is widely regarded as one of the standout action games from the PS2 era.

Its action-adventure gameplay, infused with stealth elements, delivered an exhilarating gaming experience during the PS2 era. The exciting news about the Metal Gear Solid Snake Eater remake was unveiled during the PlayStation 2023 showcase event.

Notably, this remake is set to launch not only on PlayStation but also on Xbox Series X/S and PC platforms. Despite the initial teaser announcement, enthusiasts are still eagerly awaiting further details regarding its development progress and release date.

If Konami chooses to boost excitement among its fans, the Tokyo Game Show would unquestionably serve as the ideal platform for it.

4) Tekken 8

One of the most popular fighting game series, Tekken, is making a triumphant comeback with its latest installment. Bandai Namco will be participating in the Tokyo Game Show, where they'll unveil exciting details about Tekken 8.

The title will introduce innovative combat mechanics and a visually stunning overhaul compared to its predecessor, this game promises an authentic fighting game experience.

Featuring lifelike gameplay elements and a robust roster of fighters, Tekken 8 is poised to deliver an engaging gaming adventure for its devoted fan base. Mark your calendars for the game's release on January 26, 2024, available for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

5) Sonic Superstars

Sega fans have every reason to be thrilled as Sega prepares to unveil exciting updates about an impressive array of games, with the highly anticipated Sonic Superstars taking center stage.

Initially introduced by Sega during the Summer Game Fest on June 8, 2023, Sonic Superstars is now poised to make a grand appearance at the Tokyo Game Show, promising to divulge further details about this upcoming Sonic game.

When it comes to gameplay, Sonic Superstars is set to deliver a thrilling new high-speed action experience, boasting breathtaking 3D graphics while preserving the beloved classic 2D side-scrolling elements that define the Sonic franchise.

Sonic Superstars is set to launch on October 17, 2023, and will be accessible on various gaming platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.