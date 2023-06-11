Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth revealed at Xbox Games Showcase - Where could this game take place?

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase of Summer Game Fest. A new title starring Ichiban Kasuga, it appears to be set in a different location, and does not appear to be linked to the upcoming Like a Dragon 8. The trailer was much more comical in tone, but it did not reveal anything about the title other than a potential location and a release date window.

The Xbox Games Showcase did, however, show what could have been an opening cinematic for the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While not much is known about this offering from RGG Studios and SEGA, here is what we have learned so far.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth release date window revealed

SEGA and RGG Studios revealed a new game is coming in the Like a Dragon franchise - Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth. While not much is known since it was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, it’s likely that it will not be a mobile or free-to-play title. Unfortunately, a release date was not given for this upcoming Yakuza offering.

However, we do know that it stars Ichiban Kasuga of Like a Dragon 7, and that it will arrive in early 2024. No word is known if it will come to PlayStation, but since every game in the franchise has arrived on a Sony console, it’s safe to assume this one will as well.

Where could Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth take place?

Virtually nothing is known about this upcoming game, but fans do know that it stars Kasuga Ichiban and that he washed up on a beach in the trailer, completely naked. It does a great deal to hide the protagonist’s nudity, as one might see in a comedy film.

Many of the people on the beach appeared to be American, and given that he washed up on a shore and nobody spoke Japanese, it’s likely that he’s in Hawaii somehow. It does not appear likely that he found himself on the shores of California.

Unfortunately, there’s not a lot to this trailer, but RGG Studios does have a presentation coming during Summer Game Fest 2023. Set to take place on June 15, 2023, at 11 PM ET/8 PM PT, RGG Summit will no doubt offer more information on several upcoming Like a Dragon titles. This could include the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, but fans will simply have to tune in to find out more.

