Like a Dragon: Ishin TGS 2022 presentation - New gameplay trailer, combat changes, game engine, and more

During SEGA / ATLUS’ Tokyo Game Show 2022 presentation on September 16, more information about Like a Dragon: Ishin was revealed. A brand new trailer featuring several incredible scenes from the upcoming remake of the classic Yakuza spin-off was showcased during the presentation, much to the delight of fans.

Like a Dragon: Ishin is being rebuilt from the ground up, just like the original Yakuza game was turned into Yakuza Kiwami. However, some changes have been made to the game, from the engine to the in-game combat.

Here’s what producer Masayoshi Yokoyama had to say about the upcoming game.

Like a Dragon: Ishin to feature different game engine, combat changes, and familiar faces

Fans of the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series are familiar with the current game engine, the Dragon Engine. It was built and designed for nighttime areas, but a change was deemed necessary by the devs since much of Like a Dragon: Ishin takes place during the daytime in the brightly-lit Edo period. Though Like a Dragon 8 will still use the Dragon Engine, Like a Dragon: Ishin will be using Unreal Engine.

The developer did not state which version would be used, only that the change was necessary. In addition, they talked about popular characters from the franchise. The original game was released when Yakuza 5 was the latest title. That meant only popular characters from those games could make an appearance.

In Like a Dragon: Ishin, fans will see some characters change, and popular characters from more recent games will make an appearance. Fans can also look forward to seeing characters from Yakuza: Like a Dragon appearing in the skill card system.

The latest gameplay trailer was shown off as well. It revealed a number of activities that players could do in the game. It teased combat, including fighting bears, various mini-games, and side stories, while teasing some very familiar faces showing up, such as Yakuza 0’s Bacchus.

Masayoshi Yokoyama also pointed out that a combat change was made as well. The Skill Cards, initially only available through Battle Dungeon, will be usable throughout the game. These powerful skill cards can be used by the protagonist and his enemies alike. It promises to make combat far more exciting.

Perhaps the most interesting aspect of the trailer was the reveal that these popular Yakuza characters will be featured as regimental soldiers in the game, which will help Ryoma Sakamoto/Kiryu Kazuma throughout the game.

Sakamoto confirmed that a few characters were also changed but did not specify exactly who had been replaced by more modern Yakuza characters. However, a very interesting scene from Like a Dragon: Ishin was brought up - the bathhouse battle.

During the original game, there’s a battle where Ryoma Sakamoto battles another character while naked in the bathhouse. This fight will still be in the game, but Sakamoto said that since the graphics are “too nice,” and it looked a bit unreal, they’re going to make some changes, including that scene. But it certainly sounds like the battle will be in the game.

Like a Dragon: Ishin will release on February 21, 2022, and, according to the developer, will be a great starting point for new players. The game is being rebuilt from the ground up and will offer something for new fans and long-time fans alike.

