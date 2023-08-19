Linus Tech Tips issues public statement regarding WAN Show in light of recent allegations and controversies

Tech-based YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips (LTT) just dropped a new update regarding their schedule. As part of their regular routine, they bring viewers The WAN Show, a livestream where Linus Sebastian, the owner of LTT, and Luke Lafreniere engage in discussions about the latest happenings in the world of technology and social media. However, due to recent allegations directed at Linus and LTT, The WAN Show has been temporarily suspended.

The company has been accused of misinformation and violating ethical standards in its approach to reviewing products. Moreover, a former employee, Madison "Suop" Reeve, has come forward, alleging incidents of s*xual harassment and workplace abuse at LTT.

Linus Tech Tips to halt all media production

Recent allegations have had a significant impact on Linus Tech Tips and its regular programming schedule. The YouTube channel has typically maintained a consistent streak of uploading The WAN Show every week without fail. However, this week's episode will be delayed due to an ongoing internal investigation and discussion prompted by the allegations.

The tech community has raised concerns about the company, especially following the release of an incriminating video by Gamers Nexus. In the video, it was revealed that Linus Tech Tips had employed inaccurate testing methods for certain products and had even auctioned off a product that should have been returned to its owner.

In response to the accusations, LTT released a comprehensive 20-minute video. This video featured the CEO, CFO, and other key members of the company, who collectively provided a detailed account of the accusations. Yvonne Ho, the CFO of the company, stated:

"I'll be working with Terren and Colton to manage our sponsor commitments and the financial health, both, this housekeeping week. And, a reduction in our LTT upload schedule. At least for now, while we get our house in order."

What fans said

LTT's latest update regarding their upload schedule garnered a multitude of comments. User @GamemasterYado believed that they were capable of jokingly uploading content just to maintain their streak. Here are some of the notable reactions:

In light of Madison's accusations of a toxic workplace, Linus Tech Tips has taken a proactive approach to rectifying the situation. They have addressed her allegations with seriousness and have provided an update indicating that they are treating the matter with utmost importance. The company has initiated an investigation through a third-party entity to thoroughly examine the situation.