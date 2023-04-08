“Literally nothing to do on the internet that day” - Fuslie recalls how Trainwreckstv stirred drama after she used notepad in Among Us

YouTuber Leslie "Fuslie" took to her stream to remind her viewers of the time when Tyler "Trainwreckstv" made a mountain out of a molehill. She explained that she used to take notes while playing Among Us. Tyler, however, didn't like it and accused her of cheating. He made a big deal out of it, causing some drama within their friend group.

Fuslie found it amusing that Tyler had farmed drama out of such a simple thing as taking notes during a game. She reflected:

"Literally nothing to do on the internet that day."

Fuslie reminisces on Trainwreckstv drama over Among Us note-taking incident

Trainwreckstv is no stranger to stirring up online beef and controversies. Fuslie, on the other hand, is known for being a more mellow and easygoing individual. She rarely gets involved in controversies and is generally well-liked among her peers.

Trainwreckstv was not happy with Leslie's decision to take notes during their Among Us games and lectured her about playing it properly. Speaking about the incident, Leslie said:

"Remember the drama? the Among Us note-pad drama? Trainwrecks was real mad at me. He was mad that I was using a notepad and it caused drama. Oops, that was spicy."

(Timestamp: 00:07:07)

She continued:

"That was crazy. I was like, 'No way, the drama today is using a notepad. What?' That was so funny though. I couldn't even believe it. That was a real day. That existed in our timeline."

Here's what the LSF community said

The clip was shared on the popular r/LivestreamFail subreddit, which garnered a lot of reactions. Some users pointed out that Trainwreckstv had a tendency to be toxic, which led to him being excluded from certain Among Us lobbies:

User points out Tyler's so-called toxic nature (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

While Among Us is a popular online game that many people enjoy playing as a way to pass time and socialize with friends, Trainwreckstv has been known to get competitive and worked up during gameplay:

LSF community makes fun of Trainwreckstv (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Some viewers have also commented that Leslie's note-taking during Among Us games caused more confusion rather than helping her gameplay:

Users think Fuslie's note-taking decision was futile (Image via r/LivestreamFail Reddit)

Fuslie is among the many streamers who shot to fame during the pandemic and peak Among Us days. Last year, the streamer also made a major decision by leaving Twitch for YouTube.

