"LM**O NO WAY" - KSI reacts to South Park parodying Prime Hydration in their upcoming episode

UK YouTuber JJ "KSI" and American YouTuber Logan Paul's drink brand, Prime Hydration, could potentially receive some complimentary publicity. Word on the street is that South Park, the popular satirical animated TV show, is gearing up to give their drink a shot in the arm during their special episode on December 20, potentially providing some free promotion.

Due to legal constraints, the show, of course, cannot feature the original name "Prime." Instead, they've cleverly substituted it with the word "Cred." Reacting to the update, JJ said:

KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration gets parodied by South Park, fans react

KSI and Logan Paul's Prime Hydration have been riding high since their launch last year, undergoing a notable upward trajectory. Now, it seems their journey is taking an exciting turn into mainstream sitcom television.

Advertisements hint that South Park will feature their distinctive bottle in an upcoming special episode, adding another feather to the cap of Prime Hydration's success story.

Knowing South Park's penchant for satire, they are likely to put their unique spin on it, considering it's not a paid promotion or collaboration. Nevertheless, the free promotion could significantly boost visibility for the company, attracting more attention and potentially expanding its audience.

One of the advertisements suggests that the show might include the red-colored bottle, which is Prime Hydration's Tropical Punch flavor.

Another advertisement highlights the Strawberry Watermelon flavor of JJ and Logan's Prime Hydration.

The post, originally shared by a verified fan page dedicated to JJ, sparked a flurry of reactions from the online community. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Prime Hydration has been making significant strides in the past year, forming partnerships with several prominent athletes and clubs worldwide. Notably, they've secured sponsorship deals with major football clubs such as Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

Adding to their impressive roster of partnerships, Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, has recently inked a deal to become a spokesperson for Prime Hydration.