PRIME owners Logan Paul and KSI officially break Guinness World Record for largest pinata

Popular internet personality Logan Paul and content creator-turned-boxer KSI created a drink company called PRIME Hydration LLC in 2022. The company is known for its creative marketing strategies, and its owners have once again made headlines by breaking the Guinness World Record for the world's largest pinata. The structure, which is shaped like a bottle of their drink, stands at a height of 33.66 meters (110.4 ft) and a width of 10.69 meters (35 ft).

Here's what the official Guinness World Records had to say about the achievement:

"The gigantic PRIME piñata, which cost over $1 million to make, is 10% bigger than the previous largest piñata (made by CORN NUTS® earlier this year) and almost five times bigger than the previous largest suspended piñata (made in 2015 by Mexican company Vision Lightec)."

Guinness World Records posted a video of the record-breaking event on its YouTube channel. The attempt took place in Mexico on December 9, 2023. The video showed the PRIME Hydration owners receiving their certificates for the record.

"Insane": Fans react to Logan Paul and KSI breaking the world record for biggest PRIME bottle pinata

This isn't the first time PRIME Hydration has done something big for its marketing campaign. Previously, when the energy drink company sold its billionth bottle, KSI and Logan Paul announced a $1,000,000 contest in New York and London.

On December 9, 2023, the pair took to their Instagram stories to inform their fans that they were in Mexico for the Guinness World Record event. The event was announced on the official X account of PRIME Hydration as a marketing strategy for the new flavor, Pinata Colada, which will be launched in a limited-edition bottle in the country.

A giant Prime Pinata was made, but it couldn't be considered a world record until it was broken.

Guinness World Records officially announced the new record on its YouTube and X accounts, causing a stir on social media. The KSI news update channel also posted about the achievement.

Many fans responded to the news under Guinness World Records' X post. One user said the achievement was 'insane'.

This individual called Logan Paul a marketing genius.

Meanwhile, this user thinks PRIME is going to be a multi-billion-dollar company.

PRIME has been doing exceptionally well as a company and has various product lines.

The creation of the company came as a shock to fans and viewers, especially after the feud between the Paul brothers and KSI in 2018.