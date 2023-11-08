Logan Paul blown away after PRIME sells a staggering 1 billion bottles

Logan Paul reacted on social media after PRIME recently announced that they have reached a massive milestone by selling a staggering one billion bottles.

@PrimeHydrate, which is the official X account of PRIME, tweeted a photo of co-founders KSI and Logan Paul along with a caption announcing their success. They mentioned that reaching the milestone so soon is a lot more significant as it makes PRIME the fastest growing beverage in history, writing:

"We’ve officially sold 1,000,000,000 bottles — a hydration milestone we couldn’t have reached without you. Thank you for making PRIME the fastest growing beverage in history."

The current WWE United States champion reacted to the tweet by sharing his excitement for reaching the impressive milestone. His reaction appears to be a mixture of disbelief and happiness as he has been successful in numerous outlets such as YouTube, podcasting, pro wrestling, and now business.

He wrote:

"What is life"

Tweet reacting to PRIME's milestone

It will be interesting to see what PRIME has planned for the future as Logan Paul and KSI have created a strong competitor in the energy drink and sports drink market, and have signed on to become sponsors of major promotions like the UFC, as well as a number of professional sports teams.

Who is Logan Paul and KSI's newest PRIME athlete signing?

Logan Paul and KSI recently ventured into the NHL as they announced their newest PRIME athlete signing was Toronto Maple Leafs star, Auston Matthews.

The Toronto Maple Leafs center currently leads the NHL in goals scored with an impressive 13 goals in 12 games so far in the 2023-24 NHL season. Matthews is one of the league's highest paid players and signed a contract extension with the Maple Leafs this past July, which will make him the league's highest paid player with an average annual salary of $13.25 Million beginning next season.

The 26-year-old is a huge signing for PRIME as they can now expand into hockey with one of the top players in the NHL.

PRIME announcing new athlete signing Auston Matthews