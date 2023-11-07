“He makes it look relatively easy” - Michael Bisping makes starting predictions about Tom Aspinall’s budding UFC heavyweight career

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the upcoming interim heavyweight championship bout between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, which takes place in the co-main event of UFC 295 this Saturday.

While speaking to TNT Sports, the UFC Hall of Famer shared his prediction for the highly anticipated heavyweight clash between two fighters who are being viewed as the next stars in the division. He mentioned that he believes his fellow countryman has the edge and even provided a bold prediction on how the fight will play out.

He said:

"I do believe he [Tom Aspinall] beats him [Sergei Pavlovich]. I believe he makes it look relatively easy...I think he beats him."

Michael Bisping continued by providing another bold prediction for what he believes the trajectory will be like for Tom Aspinall's career after UFC 295. He mentioned that he not only believes that the No.4 ranked heavyweight will win the interim heavyweight title decisively, but he believes that he will go down as the greatest heavyweight of all time, saying:

"I think he beats Jon Jones if that comes up, and I think he dominates the heavyweight division for quite some time, and he will retire as the greatest heavyweight champion that the UFC has ever seen."

MMA Orbit's tweet regarding Bisping's comments about Tom Aspinall

It will be interesting to see whether Michael Bisping's prediction will be correct as Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich have an opportunity to become bigger stars for the UFC.

Michael Bisping believes Francis Ngannou was a true MMA vs. boxing crossover fight

Michael Bisping recently weighed in on the heavyweight boxing bout between Francis Ngannou and lineal heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.

The former UFC middleweight champion praised Ngannou for his performance against Fury and noted that he believed that he should have been awarded with the decision win. He mentioned that there had been a stigma against MMA fighters competing in boxing bouts because of Jake Paul's bouts and believes that 'The Predator' silenced the doubters in a true MMA vs. boxing crossover bout, saying:

"Jake Paul's out there, he's cherry picking...weaker, older opponents, right? Where the fire has gone out...Finally now, once and for all, we got a true crossover between MMA guys in their prime [Ngannou vs. Fury] and what was the other time, Conor McGregor-Floyd Mayweather and Conor did alright." [33:10 - 34:03]