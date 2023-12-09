KSI and Logan Paul are in Mexico to attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the tallest piñata

Popular internet personality and professional boxer KSI has collaborated with fellow YouTuber and content creator Logan Paul to create an energy drink brand called Prime. The duo is currently in Mexico to break the Guinness World Record for the tallest piñata by creating a giant Prime bottle.

KSI and Logan Paul have both posted on their Instagram accounts that they have arrived in Mexico, where they will attempt to break the record. The KSI news account on X shared Instagram stories of both creators reaching Mexico.

Expand Tweet

More details regarding their visit can be found below.

"Marketing Genius": Fans applaud KSI and Logan Paul for launching the new Prime flavor

KSI and Logan Paul's brand, Prime, was first launched in 2022. Since then, the duo has introduced several flavors of their beverage. The drink company's emergence was a surprise, particularly after the pair's boxing match in 2018.

Recently, a new limited-edition flavor, Piñata Colada, was announced on the official account @PrimeHydrate on X. The post also invited followers to Mexico City to witness the duo's attempt at breaking a world record.

Expand Tweet

Prime Creations, a YouTube account, has posted a video featuring a giant Prime piñata bottle that stands at 110 feet. The current Guinness World Record for the tallest piñata is held by a piñata shaped like Mexican street corn, which measured 99 feet 10.74 inches in height. This suggests that the duo has broken the record they were after.

After the announcement of the new flavor, many fans of both KSI and Logan Paul, who are also avid drinkers of Prime, commented on that post. One user of the X platform said that the creator and British promoter, Mams, were marketing geniuses.

Expand Tweet

Guinness World Record themselves replied to the announcement tweet with an emoji.

Expand Tweet

This X user found the announcement and the Mexican-themed flavor cool.

Expand Tweet

A user also thought that the flavor should be available everywhere.

Expand Tweet

Another user corrected others that the bottle was a limited edition and not the drink flavor itself.

Expand Tweet

This user appreciated the new design of the limited-edition bottle.

Expand Tweet

There were also some negative comments.

Expand Tweet

After the new flavor's release, people have already begun to list the drink for resale on eBay. The British pro-boxer posted a photo on his X account joking about it.

Expand Tweet

The queue for Logan Paul and his partner's 110-feet-tall-piñata event started at 10:00 am on December 9 on Paseo De La Reforma, Mexico City.