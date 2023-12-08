“I live rent free in this kid's head” - Jake Paul trolls KSI over sparring session with IShowSpeed

Jake Paul seems displeased with KSI's decision to announce his upcoming sparring showdown with IShowSpeed on the very same day as Paul's fight against Andre August.

'The Nightmare' recently unveiled plans to livestream a sparring session with his fellow influencer on YouTube, scheduled for December 15 in London. The event is slated to kick off at 11 p.m. ET, coinciding with Paul's expected ring walkout for his upcoming boxing bout against August in Orlando, Florida.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Jake Paul voiced his discontent regarding KSI's upcoming match, accusing the British YouTuber-turned-boxer of attempting to overshadow his spotlight:

"I feel like the whole entire thing has backfired since it's just brought more conversation to my fight. People have two screens, they can watch two things at once. A 30-year-old guy is out there like with me on his mind all the time trying to take things away from me or mess up my business."

He added:

"I think it's funny that I live rent-free in this kid's head. He wants to do everything to try to piss me off, annoy me, derail my business, or talk sh*t to discredit me. He'll do everything except fight me.



KSI has a longstanding connection with the Paul family, initiating the influencer boxing trend through bouts with Logan Paul in 2018 and 2019. While they have since reconciled and partnered in business with the PRIME energy drink brand, KSI and 'The Problem Child' still maintain a contentious relationship, frequently hinting at a possible future showdown.

Jake Paul takes on critics over his next opponent

Ever since Jake Paul revealed his upcoming bout against Andre August, he has encountered considerable backlash from fans who allege that he deliberately selected a relatively unknown opponent who has been inactive for the past four years.

Despite August's formidable credentials on paper—a 35-year-old American with a record of 10-1-1 and three regional Golden Gloves championships—many fans remain dissatisfied with the matchmaking decision.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Paul retaliated against those criticizing him:

"For you all to be still criticizing me, it just shows your own insecurities and that you are a hater tweeting off of your mom's Wi-Fi. And if it's not your mom's, I know for sure that you split that bill with your roommate."



