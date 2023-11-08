“They’re always gonna hate” - Jake Paul comes out swinging amid criticism for picking lesser renowned Andre August as next opponent, fans react

Jake Paul is set to lock horns against professional boxer Andre August in an eight-round cruiserweight bout on December 15 at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

However, after announcing his upcoming fight, Paul faced substantial criticism from fans who accused him of choosing to fight a relatively obscure opponent who has been out of action for the past four years.

To show his support for Andre August, the YouTuber-turned-boxer took to X (formerly Twitter) to address his critics. He posted a list of pointers in favor of the 35-year-old Texas-based boxer:

"Shut the fu*k up if you still hating. ✅ Boxer true and true✅ Better record than me✅ More wins by KO than me✅ Same weight"

Check out Paul's posts below:

Fans reacted to Jake Paul's overt endorsement of Andre August with an array of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"✅ Boring✅ No ones is tuning in✅ Should have been KSI✅ Tomato can/Random✅ Cherry picked 🍒 (cheerioh)"

Another wrote:

"❌ Ever heard of his name before"

"THEY CANT SAY SH*T ONCE YOU FLATLINE AUGUST"

"They’re always gonna hate"

"At this point the haters want to see you against prime Mike Tyson 😂"

"✅ nobody knows who he is"

"LOL. This matchup is an L for you no matter how much you try to sell it."

"Yeah he's a really good pro boxer alright man fought someone with a 6-25 record tf is that😭😭😭"

Jake Paul's rationalization for selecting Andre August as his next opponent

After experiencing his first defeat in the boxing ring against Tommy Fury back in February, Jake Paul made a successful comeback in August, securing a unanimous decision win against former UFC star Nate Diaz. However, Paul has strongly indicated his inclination to shift towards a traditional boxing career rather than persisting in matchups against seasoned MMA fighters.

Now, after enduring years of criticism for his fighting resume, Paul is making efforts to alter that perception. Alongside the fight announcement, 'The Problem Child' described his match against Andre August as a significant test in his ongoing pursuit of challenging for a world title in the near future.

He wrote:

"Ask and I shall deliver. August has more KO’s than me, more wins than me, more experience than me, but I like to gamble. The path to world champ starts here. Just straight up boxing."

Check out Paul's post below:

