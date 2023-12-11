When did KSI and Logan Paul squash their beef? Story behind the creation of PRIME drink

The British rapper and boxer, KSI's drink company was formed with WWE star Logan Paul in early 2022.

'The Nightmare' and 'The Maverick' famously fought twice inside the ring. In August 2018, the two YouTubers met in one of the largest white-collar boxing matches of all time, fighting to a majority draw. One year later, they ran it back under Eddie Hearn's Matchroom banner.

This time, the bout was professional and saw the British boxer win by split decision. Following the fight, the two influencers shook hands, and seemingly buried the hatchet. However, a potential boxing match between 'The Nightmare' and Jake Paul loomed in the shadows.

However, that fight with 'The Problem Child' never ended up happening. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the British star put his boxing career on hold to focus on rapping and business. In late 2021, he, alongside the older Paul brother, began teasing something.

Fans thought that the two stars were going to potentially hold a trilogy bout, given the Brit's return to boxing the following year. However, the two stars instead announced the creation of the PRIME hydration sports drink. With that, the KSI vs. Logan Paul beef was over for good.

Despite the two men fighting twice, they've worked well as business partners since then. Furthermore, since the launch of the drink in 2022, it has achieved incredible successful.

How successful is KSI's drink company?

KSI's drink company PRIME, hasn't been around long but has made a big impact.

Naturally, the announcement from 'The Nightmare' and Logan Paul that they were creating a drink brand was naturally met with skepticism. After all, tons of YouTubers have created products, with less than successful results.

However, it hasn't taken long for PRIME to become one of the most popular sports drinks on the planet. The business has reportedly pulled in $377 million in 2023 thus far, according to a report from Grocery Gazette. Thus, putting them inside the top five of the most popular sports drinks on the planet.

Beyond that, Logan Paul and KSI's drink company PRIME have multiple big partnerships as well. As of now, they sponsor the Premier League squad Arsenal and La Liga's FC Barcelona. However, the drink is more often associated with the UFC.

This January, the Dana White-led MMA promotion made a deal with the hydration drink supplier for the company. Since then, the older Paul brother and the Brit have starred in several UFC social media posts and appeared at several events this year as well.

In the less than two years that PRIME has been around, it's made a big impact. Along the way, the former opponents turned business partners have become close friends as well.