KSI Prime flavor: Did the YouTuber launch his own UK exclusive variation? Here are the details

Ahead of his return to the ring, KSI launched his own PRIME flavor.

'The Nightmare' and Logan Paul started the company just a few short years ago. However, despite the short time that the company has been around, they've had massive success. They've become partners with the UFC, and their products are sold nearly worldwide.

Despite the YouTuber being from the U.K., it was America that saw an early launch of the PRIME hydration drink. Even today, it's not exactly easy, nor cheap, to get a version of the drink over in London. That's why KSI released his own special flavor earlier this year.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer announced the new flavor in a recent edition of Impaulsive. There, the British rapper stated that he made a special PRIME flavor for his fans in the U.K. due to the poor launch in the country. Furthermore, the drink is Mango-flavored.

During the podcast appearance, KSI and Paul teased that the special flavor released in England would be far from the last time that they have a special release.

Discussing the new flavor, the British influencer-turned-boxer stated:

"That's right [we released our own U.K. flavor], okay USA?! It's about god damn time! It's mango baby! Bro, when you drink it..."

KSI Prime flavor: 'The Nightmare' shocked by resellers

KSI has addressed the high-profile PRIME resellers.

'The Nightmare' is currently slated to make his return to the ring on DAZN pay-per-view this Saturday night. There, the British star will face Joe Fournier, the former regional WBA light-heavyweight champion with an undefeated record.

'The Badass Billonaire' enters the contest hoping for a knockout victory. However, if he falls short, he'll be able to add to his business portfolio by seemingly just buying some PRIME. Naturally, because the company is a relatively young startup business, they don't have much inventory as of now.

As a result, some individuals have taken to the internet to resell the drinks for an insane markup. For his part, KSI discussed the situation with resellers in a recent YouTube video. There, he stated that a lot of people rushing to buy the drink just want to do to sell it, unfortunately.

In the video, he stated:

"That’s why there’s a huge rush to get them… people are making stupid profit... There’s probably people that actually want to try the drink, but then there are also people that are like, ‘yeah, I can make a shi** ton of money'."

