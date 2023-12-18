Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has become one of the most significant businessmen in the NFL since signing a half-a-billion-dollar contract.

He's invested in the Kansas City Royals, Whataburger, WHOOP and more that have skyrocketed his net worth. He recently partnered with global stars Logan Paul and KSI.

It was announced today that Mahomes has partnered with Prime Hydrate, the food and beverage company founded by Paul and KSI.

He has joined a team that features social media stars Logan Paul and KSI, UFC champion Alexander Volkanovski and soccer star Erling Haaland.

NFL fans react to Patrick Mahomes partnering up with Logan Paul and KSI

It's safe to say that fans were disappointed to see Patrick Mahomes partner up with Logan Paul and KSI. Many took to X to question his decision, while others mocked him for it.

Here are a few fan reactions on X:

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are looking to win another AFC West title

Patrick Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs v New England Patriots

Following yesterday's 27-17 victory over the New England Patriots, the Kansas City Chiefs are now two games ahead of the Denver Broncos in the AFC West.

With 9-5, KC is in first place, and the Broncos hold second place with a 7-7 record. With three games left in the regular season, anything can happen.

Even the 6-8 Las Vegas Raiders aren't mathematically out of the Playoff race.

The Chiefs will face the Raiders, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers to close their season. They've already beaten both of their division rivals earlier this season.

As things currently stand, the Chiefs have the third seed in the AFC behind the Baltimore Ravens (11-3) and the Miami Dolphins (10-4).