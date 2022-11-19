Loco presents The MVP - A unique show that delves deeper into the bond between streamers and their parents

The MVP is a new show brought to the audience by the Indian streaming platform Loco, and offers a unique take on a child's relationship with their parents. Regarding the world's largest democracy, streaming and professional gaming are rarely seen as something that can be much more than a leisure activity.

The new show is not just unique as a concept but also goes deeper than what the viewers get. Loco has been at the forefront of the streaming scene in the nation and has been consistently growing the ecosystem. With more and more streamers joining its ever-expanding roster, viewers have plenty of entertainment to keep themselves engaged.

Viewers see the daily streams of their heroes and the games they play. Regarding the Indian landscape, the choices are no longer restricted to mobile games like BGMI. With concentrated efforts, titles like FIFA 23 and Valorant are becoming the top choices in the Indian gaming community.

Things can be challenging and harder for streamers when someone enters the sphere. Given the mainstream viewpoint of society, it's a field where only a few can reach the top. The MVP celebrates such careers and showcases the bond these streamers share with their mothers.

The MVP by Loco perfectly summarizes the importance of parents' love in everyone's lives

Nothing much can be achieved without the blessing of parents, and this is the underlying motto of The MVP. In this unique show, Loco aims to bring the parents of streamers closer to their children's worlds.

Each episode celebrates the bond between the parents and their children. There will be three to four fun-filled activities that will have streamers playing with their parents. The onus, naturally, will be towards fun and family bonding rather than competitiveness.

Aside from the bonding, it will showcase a glimpse at how the streamers have reached their current stage. The show will shed a light on the challenges they had to undertake on their path to stardom.

It will also show a parent's point of view and how they feel about the professional choices of their children. As mentioned earlier, streaming is still not considered a mainstream career choice. It has become a harder challenge in a country like India, where traditional employment choices are preferred.

The MVP also catches the essence of what makes Loco so integral in the Indian ecosystem of video games and streaming. The platform has been constantly pushing for new heights to take video game streaming to the next level.

With robust growth, the company has recently been selected in a global "Next Hottest Product" list. Fans can now catch all the episodes on the platform's website or stream it using the app.

